Jason Derulo distracts fans in a tight Spider-Man suit when he does the TikTok Wipe It Down challenge

The hit maker “ Want to Want Me & # 39; & # 39; He's taking a superhero spin on the viral challenge days after he seemed to be chipping his teeth trying to eat corn on the cob hooked up to a drill.

Jason Derulo He's transformed into a superhero for the latest TikTok viral trend. On Saturday, May 23, hit creator "Want to Want Me" participated in the "Wipe It Down" challenge while sharing his stunning version of what became Spider-Man, but fans ended up distracted by the tight suit that wore.

In his 30-second video, the 30-year-old singer appears shirtless when he starts cleaning a full-length mirror in his bathroom. The scene then cuts to a spider that bites its hand. After shaking off the eight-legged creature, he cleans the mirror again, but quickly transforms into Spider-Man.

Dressed in a tight red and blue suit, the ex-boyfriend of Jordin Sparks he shoots cobwebs out of his palms before entering a celebratory dance. In the end, it flies vertically out of the frame after shooting a net in the air. In the clip legend, he simply wrote: "With great power comes great responsibility."

While her TikTok video has garnered nearly 3 million views since its release, many of her fans couldn't help but admit that they had been distracted when she shared it on Instagram. "All I see is (aubergine emoji) #noshameinmygame," one noted. Similarly, another wrote: "All I see is the magic wand." A third noted, "U accidentally left a banana in his pants."

Fans Reacted To Jason Derulo's Wipe It Down Challenge Video

This was not the first time that Derulo buzzed over his manhood. In November 2019, the singer playing Rum Tum Tugger in "Cats"He shared a photo of himself wearing nothing but tight black shorts. When a fan noticed his bulge and asked," What animal are you hiding in your pants? "he replied," Anaconda. "

Since then, Derulo's post has been removed by Instagram, prompting him to complain about being discriminated against while arguing, "I can't help myself." In retaliation, he later posted the same image with an underwater sandwich covering his manhood. "Is this better?" he asked in the legend of the new publication.

As for the "Wipe It Down" challenge, it came out a few days after Derulo shared another TikTok video in which his two front teeth appeared to have been chopped. The accident happened after he tried to eat corn on the cob that was connected to the end of an electric drill. At first, he introduced the trick: "Hey, have you seen this (sic)? I've always wanted to try it. Life hack!"