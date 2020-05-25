It has carbon filter in

WENN

The former actress of & # 39; Charmed & # 39; She is under fire after sharing an image of herself along with her husband Dave Bugliari and their two children using the piece in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Alyssa Milano He has been criticized for wearing an impractical crochet face mask after urging his followers to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML9507107b1624d6044e929863e1b244f014% %MINIFYHTML9507107b1624d6044e929863e1b244f014%

The actress took to Twitter on Saturday (May 23) to share a picture of herself along with her husband Dave Bugliari and their two children, Elizabella, aged five and eight, Milo wearing the piece, which appeared to have holes.

"Show me your masks! The masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go!" she tweeted.

Users on the social media site quickly criticized the appearance, prompting Milano to defend her choice to cover her face, revealing that there was a filter inside her mask.

%MINIFYHTML9507107b1624d6044e929863e1b244f015% %MINIFYHTML9507107b1624d6044e929863e1b244f015%

"Holes A, the mask has a carbon filter (sic). So yes, it could be crocheted but totally safe," wrote Milano. "The mask has a filter for the sake of f-k (sic). A carbon one. My mom makes them. #WearAMask."

Alyssa Milano strongly criticized her for wearing a crocheted facial mask

Alyssa Milano assured that her family's crochet face masks are totally safe

First "Charmed"star also shared a screenshot of the pack of 100 filters he had purchased.