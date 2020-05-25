ISIS prisoners threaten US mission USA In Northeast Syria

WASHINGTON – A year after the US-backed forces seized the last remnant of the territory under Islamic State rule in Syria, some 10,000 ISIS fighters captured in Kurdish-run war prisons pose a "significant risk,quot; to the mission of the United States in the military northeast of the country. the commanders say.
Hardened ISIS fighters protesting the dire conditions in their makeshift inmates, including the possible spread of Covid-19, have mutinied at Hasaka's largest prison twice in the past two months. The uprisings were stifled, but highlight the "high-impact risk of a massive breakup," US commanders told investigators in the Pentagon's inspector general's office.
These findings, contained in the inspector general The latest quarterly report on US military missions. USA in Iraq and Syria, issued earlier this month, represents alarming new warnings for a US anti-terrorism mission already facing new attacks by ISIS resurgent guerrillas, pressure from Russian troops supporting the army of President Bashar al-Assad of Syria , and fears that the coronavirus may infect its own ranks.
These concerns have limited the operations of the remaining 500 US troops in northeast Syria.
Only a handful of Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the northeast of the country, and none so far in jails. But humanitarian aid workers express fear that a rapid outbreak is a real possibility given the region's health infrastructure, plagued by war and severe overcrowding in its prisons.
"The humanitarian situation in places of detention and in camps in northeast Syria was dire even before the Covid-19 threat appeared," said Fabrizio Carboni, director of the International Committee of the Red Cross for the Near and Middle East. . "We are extremely concerned about all those detained during this pandemic."
Mr. Carboni added: “Their living conditions make them extremely vulnerable in case the virus enters and spreads. We know that overcrowded, unsanitary and poorly ventilated cells create the perfect conditions for that to happen. ”
The Syrian Democratic Forces, whose fighters are Pentagon partners on the ground in the yearlong campaign against the Islamic State, operate a constellation of approximately two dozen ad hoc detention sites for captive ISIS fighters, including converted schools and a former Syrian government prison in Hasaka. , the site of the recent riots.
The prisons house some 10,000 men, of whom about 8,000 are local, Syrian or Iraqi, and some 2,000 are from 50 other nations whose home governments have refused to repatriate them. Dozens of those men are European, from countries like Belgium, Britain, France, and Germany, but many more come from across the Middle East, including Egypt, Tunisia, and Yemen.
Many European police officials fear that if they repatriate their extremist citizens, they will not be able to convict or keep them locked up for a long time. Some countries have stripped suspected ISIS fighters of their citizenship. The few repatriations that have taken place in recent months, including by Kazakhstan, Oman and Tunisia, have been halted entirely due to Covid-19 restrictions, US officials said.
The Kurdish-led force holding ISIS fighters does not have the capacity to investigate or prosecute them, US officials say. Western counterterrorism officials say the longer foreign fighters stay, the more they will radicalize further and the greater the potential for mass outbursts.
Kurds also operate more than a dozen camps for families displaced by the conflict that house tens of thousands of people, many of them non-Syrian wives and children of Islamic State fighters. These include the sprawling Al Hol camp about 25 miles southeast of Hasaka, where some 70,000 people have been living in increasingly severe conditions.
Counter-terrorism officials fear that these camps not only allow ISIS communications and financial networks, but are also an ideological breeding ground for the next generation of Islamic extremists.
That was made clear in October, when the The Turkish army moved to northern Syria after obtaining the green light from President Trump. Turkey attacked the US-backed Kurds, questioning the Kurds' ability to protect ISIS fighters. About 100 fighters escaped in the turmoil, but Kurdish officials said they recaptured most of them.
Then came the riots at Hasaka Prison, which has between 4,000 and 5,000 captives. Media reports said that on March 29, ISIS militants began breaking down doors and digging holes in the walls between the cells. The revolt was brought under control the following morning, but violence erupted again with gunshots inside and ambulances calling to help the wounded.
Five weeks later, in early May, ISIS fighters briefly took control of the same prison. The riots ended a day later when Kurdish officials and members of the United States-led coalition negotiated with the militants.
"ISIS prisoners significantly outnumber SDF guards, and the generally poor conditions in these prisons are leading detainees to take greater risks," said Nicholas Heras, head of the security program at the Institute for the Study of the Middle East War. . "ISIS also has a long-standing policy of trying to get its fighters out of prison, making these S.D.F. facilities a focus of ISIS 'efforts to replenish their ranks in Syria and Iraq."
Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., head of the military's Central Command, told Congress in March that the arrest of foreign fighters and continued attempts at radicalization in the displaced camps were part of the same problem.
American and allied forces were helping to mitigate prison security risks by training and equipping Kurdish guards and helping to build safer structures, General McKenzie said. But he called those efforts "a tactical-level band aid, not a long-term solution."
The Pentagon has increased the amount it will spend to repair, renovate, and, as of this year, build new detention structures, to $ 20 million from $ 10 million, with a limit of $ 4 million on any individual project. The pandemic delayed site inspection teams from visiting potential locations, but Pentagon officials said initial construction of new jails could begin in the coming months.
Additionally, the Defense Department is paying the Syrian Democratic Forces between $ 500,000 and $ 1 million in stipends for guard salaries and other costs, according to Pentagon officials. Kurdish leaders have expressed appreciation for the help, but echo General McKenzie's long-term assessment.
"Our allies must find a rapid radical solution to this international problem," said Mazlum Abdi, commander of the Kurdish force, in a Twitter message after the first riot in Hasaka prison.
%MINIFYHTML19c6a2623cbc039725de70cbdc199ec415%