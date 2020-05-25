Insults those who fought, or fight, for us (5/26/20) – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdc403a2fab5abdd08b7e65f523d5cb7414% %MINIFYHTMLdc403a2fab5abdd08b7e65f523d5cb7414%

Insults those who fought, or are fighting, for us.

Throughout the history of our great country, patriotism and courage were demonstrated through acts such as surviving the brutal winter in Valley Forge, storming Normandy beaches under deadly fire, confronting dogs growling and crushing batons in civil rights marches, patrol the dangerous streets of Baghdad, running towards the twin towers to save as many lives as possible, etc.

Today, apparently, the mark of a true and brave patriot is to grab your assault rifle and flag and head to a restaurant to order a cheeseburger and fries or go for that long-awaited haircut or tattoo. Very sad!

To what extent has our nation and its values ​​collapsed? We are disgracing those who have given "everything,quot; in the past for our freedoms and those who are giving "everything,quot; right now: medical personnel, first aid personnel, teachers, supermarket workers and other essential workers, for our safety and Health. and wellness

Again, so incredibly sad!

Joe Sindelar, dawn

The columnist will be missed for his recipes and stories.

Please say it isn't! With all of our current losses, and now Bill St. John too!

I have waited and enjoyed your column for all these years. He has given us such wonderful recipes.

I really enjoyed how he included the family in the stories behind the recipes.

More recently, a column on "mustgos,quot;, which is not fish, but remains, referred to her mother-in-law. It included humor and grace. Thanks for all your knowledge, Bill. Miss you.

Mary Baer Scott, Lakewood

Time to protect those who work to protect us

At any time, the US Supreme Court. USA It could issue a decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which gives young immigrants who came to the US. USA As children deportations and the ability to legally work and study in the US USA

Of the nearly 700,000 DACA beneficiaries across the country, there are 200,000 essential workers in the health, food and education industries.

These immigrants have struggled against this crisis on the front line and have fought alongside us, yet their future in the United States remains uncertain.

DACA recipients came to the US USA With an average age of 6 years: they built their lives here, bought houses, created families and careers and much more.

But if the Supreme Court rules against the program and revokes its deportation protections, we could lose thousands of essential workers amid a pandemic, and Colorado could suffer a severe economic blow.

Here in Colorado, all of our approximately 14,500 DACA recipients are essential to our continued prosperity.

They are our teachers, students, employees, employers. And, most importantly, they are part of our community.

While we await the Supreme Court decision, I recommend that all eligible DACA recipients consult an immigration attorney to renew their status.

DACA recipients also need permanent legislative protections that only Congress can provide.

Last year, the House passed the Dreams and Promises Act, and now the Senate should do the same. It is crucial to our success.

Catherine Kartman, Denver

