Inmates are inhaling bath salts and going crazy in prison! (Graphic video)

MTO News learned that a disturbing new drug trend is taking hold in American prisons: bath salts.

Here is a video showing an inmate poisoned with bath salts:

LINK TO THE VIDEO – WARNING GRAPH

Bath salts when used as a drug are a dangerous synthetic narcotic. It alters the mind and is a strong central nervous system stimulant that inhibits the dopamine-norepinephrine reuptake system (neurotransmitters) in the brain.

Users usually inhale the medication through the nose, but it can also be injected, smoked, swallowed, or used rectally. The drug produces euphoria, hallucinations, and violent behavior.

They can cause serious and even fatal adverse reactions.

Why is it a drug of choice in prisons? Because it is easier to smuggle. Correctional officers constantly monitor cocaine, heroin, and marijuana, but not bath salts.

