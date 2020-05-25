Indian Producers Guild outlines security protocols for post-COVID filming – Up News Info

The Indian Producers Guild has released a long series of risk protection guidelines that will be implemented when filming resumes in the market. Although an official start date for production has not yet been set, the "Back to Action" report outlines security measures for the world's largest film producer, whose audience is heavily leaning toward the local rate. Protocols include regular handwashing, the use of three-layer masks, and social distancing, as well as daily training and drills to ensure precautions "become a habit." Color codes for crew members and a suggestion to avoid crew over 60 are mentioned more.

Of primary importance is given to the disinfection of studios, sets and offices with monthly swab tests to be implemented. One or two dedicated "Anti-COVID Children" should be on the set to ensure all procedures are maintained, the report says. Temperature controls and informed consent forms to be signed by all talents and crew are also part of the guidelines. There must be a registered nurse on set for the first 3 months after she starts shooting again, and an ambulance on standby at all times.

Also for the first three months from the start of the shooting, the guild says, the crew over 60 "should be avoided" and the cast over 60 "should be used judicially."

Perhaps taking a page out of Balthasar Kormakur's book, the Producers Guild says that "all team members should wear colored bands that can help identify their roles." Color coding will also be used for the production of non-fiction television series.

In the case of pre-production, the Producers Guild says that auditions will take place online, while costume accessories will be minimal and recommends having different makeup artists for actors and extras. Whenever possible, talent will use "second skin overalls" to minimize contact with costumes.

There are more guidelines for the art, sound, camera and grip departments, as well as catering services with staff members "ideally advised to bring home cooked meals." See the full report here.

The guild's guidelines come a few days after the Multiplex Association of India and the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) revealed their own proposals for the reopening of theaters. The guidelines are similar to practices in other markets, such as social distancing, online reservations, and single-use disposable packaging for concessions. India's box office losses during the coronavirus crisis have been estimated to be approximately $ 130 million.