Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sings for dad Kunal Kemmu on his birthday



Actor Kunal Kemmu celebrates 37 yearsth his birthday is today. Wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu went out of their way to make it memorable for Kunal. Soha Ali Khan took social media and shared some photos. While in one image the trio are seen twinning, another video shows Inaaya playing the piano and singing happy birthday to Dad Kunal.



Along with the photos, Soha Ali Khan wrote a sweet note for her husband and wrote: “Happy birthday @ khemster2. For better or for worse, there is no one with whom you prefer to be locked up …



Soha Ali Khan and Kunal were married on January 25, 2015 and Inaaya was born in 2017.