In-person retail purchases allowed in California, pending county approval – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLeced01945555cc882d675facf1d3852c13% %MINIFYHTMLeced01945555cc882d675facf1d3852c13%

– The California Department of Public Health announced Monday the reopening of statewide retail shopping at stores, an important step in the state's relaxation of closing orders issued in March to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The reopening of the stores is subject to approval by individual county health departments, and it was not immediately clear when Los Angeles County could lift its current restrictions that only allow for sidewalk service in nonessential retail stores.

"Thank you, Governor Newsom. As we continue to fight this virus, this policy will make a difference for small businesses in our communities struggling to survive this crisis, ”supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted on Monday.

Thank you, Governor Newsom. As we continue to fight this virus, this policy will make a difference for small businesses in our communities struggling to survive this crisis. – Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) May 25, 2020 %MINIFYHTMLeced01945555cc882d675facf1d3852c14% %MINIFYHTMLeced01945555cc882d675facf1d3852c14%

Personal services, such as nail and nail salons and hair salons, are not included in the state definition of retail.

The guidance for in-person purchases that already exist for certain counties now applies statewide, though stores will still have to observe multiple health precautions, including social distancing requirements, and the final determination rests with county officials.

Monday's announcement came when Governor Gavin Newsom published guidelines for resuming in-person services in churches and other houses of worship.

"As sectors continue to open up with changes aimed at reducing risk, remember that COVID-19 is still present in our communities," said Dr. Sonia Angell, state public health officer and director of the health department. "As more people leave our homes, keeping our physical distance, covering our faces in public, and washing our hands frequently are more important than ever to help us protect ourselves and those around us."

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)