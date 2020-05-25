Iller Killer Inside ’Director Talks About Emmy-Contested Netflix Docuseries – Up News Info

The story of Aaron Hernandez, the New England Patriots star turned convict killer, always comes down to why.

Why would Hernandez kill his friend Odin Lloyd when he was on top of the world after signing a $ 40 million contract extension with the Patriots? By what means did you avoid responsibility for violent outbursts dating back to your college days? How could a person sometimes described as fun-loving, sensitive, and vulnerable to homicidal assault?

Possible answers to those questions emerge in the Netflix documentary series. Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, directed by Geno McDermott. The three-part series is now in contention for Emmy nominations.

"I think he was living a double life," says McDermott of Hernández. “During the day, he was able to be an incredible athlete, an incredible soccer player. He was able to join the Patriots organization. Then at night, he was able to switch to this dark side and change completely. It's just amazing that he was able to spend his life like this. "

Killer inside explores how Hernández grew up in an abusive home, dominated by an alcoholic and homophobic father. Aaron may have been gay, but he could have kept that hidden not only given to his father but to the hyper-masculine world of soccer.

Hernández excelled in the punishing sport and became an All-American at the University of Florida, a key part of a national championship team. There were troubling signs of his behavior there: an assault on a bar manager and possible involvement in a shooting. But Hernández never faced charges in those cases; McDermott suggests that it may have given the standout a sense of being above the law.

"With Aaron, I think you had someone for years who was probably committing crimes," says the director. "There were many of him suspected of committing many crimes and getting away with it because he was an (star) athlete."

When Hernández entered the NFL draft after his third year, several teams ignored him due to questions about his character. The exploratory documentary reports gave him the lowest possible score on a "social maturity" scale. However, the Pats under coach Bill Belichick selected him in the fourth round.

Hernández quickly became an impact player on an outstanding team, paired in the tight end with another great talent, Rob Gronkowski. Then in 2013, the bomb came: Hernandez's arrest in the death of Lloyd, whose bullet-riddled body was found a mile from Aaron's mansion in North Attleborough, Massachusetts. Extensive data points linked Hernandez to the shooting, including cell phone and DNA records on a blunt marijuana object found by the body.

"It was a very sloppy murder," says McDermott. "There was so much evidence."

The resulting test turned into a media sensation.

"I personally think it was the biggest test, especially in the world of sports, in this century," observes the director. "Somehow bigger than OJ Simpson, because Aaron Hernandez was an active NFL player. He was a star. OJ Simpson had been retired for many years. I think that's what made him so massive, it was because he was a active player and nobody could have thought he was responsible for something like this. "

To build his series, McDermott pulled Hernandez out of the jail audio communicating with friends, family, and his fiancee. Sometimes, on the phone, Hernández is self-critical and even sweetly asks his mother to bring him a little. Harry Potter books.

"I think (the calls) show us that he was very much a chameleon. He changed the way he spoke, depending on who he was talking to, "concludes McDermott. “If it was his mother, he talked to his mother in a certain way. If it were friends from a previous team, I would speak to them in a certain way. I think it really exemplified that it might have been a bit of a shapeshifter. "

In 2015, Hernández was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Later, he was tried but acquitted in a separate double-murder case involving two men Hernández was allegedly shot to death after a bar fight. Just five days after his acquittal, Hernández hanged himself in his prison cell. He had written "John 3:16" in ink on his forehead, a reference to the Bible passage that alludes to eternal life.

McDermott interviewed numerous people for the series, including Hernández's childhood friend and soccer teammate Dennis SanSoucie. SanSoucie recalls that Hernández showed no emotion at the funeral of Aaron's father, who died suddenly when Hernández was 16 years old. And SanSoucie sheds more light on Hernández's sexuality, revealing that they were in a 7th-11th grade sexual relationship.

"Especially in sports dominated by men like soccer, it is very difficult for someone to go out," observes McDermott. "It is very difficult for someone to be basically gay, and it was obvious that this was the case for Dennis and Aaron when they grew up from high school to high school."

After his death, Hernández's brain was studied. He was found to have advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition associated with repeated traumatic brain injury that has been detected post mortem in several professional soccer players.

Could the CTE, which can produce mood and behavioral disorders, explain Hernández's disturbing pattern of violence? It's another unanswered question.

"It really says a lot about the kind of pain and suffering that Aaron was probably going through physically," says McDermott, adding, "I don't think they have ever been able to link CTE with someone who has committed murder or crime." There are many people who play contact sports who probably have CTE who haven't done that kind of thing. So that's always my rebuttal when someone tries to blame CTE. So I think Aaron and the story are so multifaceted because they could be one of many different elements for the reasons why he committed a crime. "

McDermott describes his documentary series as "a highly layered story." It lives up to the exceptional documentary or non-fiction series at the Emmys.

"We were able to take this beyond true crime and create conversations in the United States about the right of athletes, sexuality and sport, CTE, double life," he tells Up News Info. “It was part of the sport, it was part of the pop culture, it was part of the real crime; Then, there was the angle of sexuality. I think it was very identifiable and accessible to many people. So I hope this can break through at the Emmys. "