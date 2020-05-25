Ilhan Omar says he believes Tara Reade will still vote for Joe Biden – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6ede928e1954f5659114243ea443790a11% %MINIFYHTML6ede928e1954f5659114243ea443790a11%

Minnesota Rep Ilhan Omar told a British newspaper that he believes Tara Reade, the former Senate staff member who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault.

The congresswoman told The Times of London in an article published Sunday that she believes in Reade, saying: "Justice can be delayed, but it should never be denied."

Reade has accused the former vice president and alleged presidential nominee of having pinned her to a wall in 1993 and sexually assaulted her.

In the Times article, Omar tells the reporter that if it were up to her, Biden would not be the Democrats' candidate for the November election. During the primaries, Omar was a vocal advocate for Bernie Sanders.

On Monday, in response to criticism on Twitter, the congresswoman tweeted that "believing survivors,quot; is consistent with her values. He also said the Times interview was conducted on May 6 and that "the quotes are not always in context."

While Omar did not explain the context of the quotes in his tweets, he did say he will vote for Biden to remove Trump from the White House.