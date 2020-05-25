If all your iPhone apps suddenly need updates, you're not alone – BGR

Apple released iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 to the public last week, but users have already discovered two bugs that seem to have something to do with the app's certificates.

First, iOS 13.5 users ran into a bug that made some apps inaccessible. The only way to get the app running again was to remove it or download and reinstall it.

Second, iOS 13.5 users were asked to install dozens of app updates that they had already installed, and it seems likely that these two issues are related.

Last Wednesday, Apple released the final versions of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 to the public. The updates contained the Exposure Notification API that developers can use to create contact tracking apps for the new coronavirus, as well as a simplified Face ID unlocking process for users wearing face masks.

iOS 13.5 was the first major public software release for the iPhone since March, but it wouldn't be a software release without one or two difficulties. MacRumors reported last Friday that some iOS users were experiencing a bug that made it impossible to open certain apps. The following error message started appearing on the screen for affected users: "This application is no longer shared with you." Now, a potentially related bug is raising its ugly head.

On Sunday, several iOS users attended the MacRumors Forums to report that 10 to 15 to hundreds of pending app updates appeared in the App Store. This wouldn't have been noticeable on its own, but many of those updates were for the same app version number as the one already installed on their devices. In other words, Apple seemed to reissue updates for apps regardless of whether the user had already downloaded or installed those updates, but without giving any explanation.

As of Monday morning, Apple has yet to provide an update on any of these issues, but MacRumors suspects they may be related. If the "no longer shared,quot; error had something to do with expired certificates, it might have been necessary for Apple to reissue the latest software updates to restore or update the certificates.

If you run into the sharing error and an App Store update doesn't fix it, there is another way to get access to your app without losing any of your data or settings. Go to Configurations > general > iPhone storage and scroll down until you find the problem application. Touch it and then touch the Download the application button. Then you can reinstall the app and continue from where you left off. As long as you don't encounter the bug in dozens of apps, it's a fairly simple process and it shouldn't take more than a few minutes for everything to return to normal.

Again, we haven't heard from Apple yet about the "no longer sharing,quot; error or the error that is forcing some users to update dozens or even hundreds of apps again, but we will update this post if we do.

