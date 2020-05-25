IAF officer loses 75,000 rupees to scammer using UPI: what you need to know about scams

IAF officer loses 75,000 rupees to scammer using UPI: what you need to know about scams

In another UPI-related scam, an IAF officer recently lost Rs 75,000 on an online website. The scam occurred while trying to sell your old furniture. The buyer, who posed as a CISF officer, requested to make the payment through UPI claiming that he lives in a remote village and cannot pay cash in person. However, instead of getting money into his buyer's account through UPI, the IAF officer lost Rs 75,000. Such UPI-related fraud has been on the rise. But note that none of this happens due to a flaw or loophole in the UPI payment system. This is due to the lack of complete knowledge and the operation of the UPI. Therefore, it is important to be careful and know how these frauds work. Here is everything you need to know about such scams

This payment link is usually to "ask you for money," instead of paying you

Scammers use the "Request Money,quot; option in UPI applications to request money instead of transferring money. Keep in mind that this is where people lose their money. Without reading the SMS correctly from the UPI applications, they simply click on it and the money is transferred from their accounts.

To secure commercial payments, Paytm and other UPI applications send you an OTP to approve the payment to a merchant. In this case, the fraud caller could use a merchant account and obtain a generated OTP for a debit from their account and request it. Never share such OTPs with anyone per call.

Always know that OTPs are generated when you withdraw money from your account. If someone transfers money or adds money to your account, you will never receive an OTP.

This is another way that scammers trick people. They somehow convince them to share their UPI PIN. Once the UPI PIN is verified, it is easy to authenticate a transaction.

Be sure to download UPI apps only from official Google and Apple app stores. Always check the developer name and read the comments. Never download payment related apps from third party websites.

