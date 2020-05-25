1/8
IAF officer loses 75,000 rupees to scammer using UPI: what you need to know about scams
The scam usually starts when the scammer will make an excuse to pay money online through UPI and will not meet with you to pay in cash
After convincing you to send money through UPI, the scammer will send a UPI payment link on your phone
This payment link is usually to "ask you for money,quot; instead of paying you
The caller can even get a generated OTP to approve payment from your account instead of your
Remember that OTPs are only generated when you withdraw money from your account
Never share your UPI PIN with anyone
Last but not the last, be very careful when downloading UPI applications
