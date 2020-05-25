NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Highland Park's rising senior Brayden Schafer has big shoes to fill as the first starting quarterback for the Scots this fall.

"I have dreamed of this for 10 years," said Schager. "I've always been told he would be the Highland Park quarterback."

But Schager has had to wait his turn. His freshman year, John Stephen Jones, now in Arkansas, was leading the Scots to a second consecutive state championship. And then, for the past two years, Chandler Morris, now at the University of Oklahoma, has been at the forefront, earning another state title.

Schager has been preparing for this moment for as long as he can remember. "It all started when I was born when my dad put a soccer ball in my hands."

And it helped that Brayden's mother, Up News Info 11 investigative journalist Ginger Allen, worked with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg. Almost a decade ago, Brayden would join Babe and his sons, Joe Willie and Luke, for quarterback exercises. The Laufenbergs became their mentors, and Joe Willie has been their primary private tutor for the past two years.

Despite the fact that Schager has yet to start a varsity game at Highland Park, the 6-3,200 pound led "Team Grind," packed with college prospects, to a national 7-to-7 title in February. He now has 14 university scholarship offers.

Schager, now a senior captain, hopes to start his first college game at Highland Park on August 28 against Flower Mound Marcus, who has one of the best quarterback prospects in the nation in LSU engagement Garrett Nussmeier, son of coach of Cowboys Quartebacks Doug Nussmeier.