How to host a virtual wine tasting with Celeb's favorite wines

If you've connected with friends and family through video chat, consider this idea for your next gathering: a virtual wine tasting. This activity will not only get the conversations flowing, it will also help everyone find new wines that they love. The Custom Wine Club Winc Winemaker Robert Daugherty has the perfect wine line for you below, and everyone in the group can send them home through the service.

But first, let Daugherty guide you through setting up your virtual wine tasting:

1. "Decide on a line of wines ahead of time, so you can taste them together. I recommend trying no more than four wines at once. You can also set a theme for tasting, whether it's unique varieties I've never tasted before , natural wines or wines from a particular region or country. This will also help inform light bites and pairings to accompany them. "

2. "Assign a host. This person can help lead the discussion and have information about each of the wines readily available. An understanding of where the wine came from, the winemaker who made it, and the context surrounding the story and the wine narrative makes the tasting more meaningful, informative, and engaging. "

3. "Don't take it too seriously! Have each person talk about what they are noticing and tasting. Flavors, color, stickiness, etc. Adding a trivia item or turning it into a drinking game is always a great one too. idea. Have fun with it! "

4. "Decide which one you like the most personally. Then fill your glass and enjoy."

Daugherty suggests that you always start with sparkling and rosé wines first, followed by lighter reds and whites and full-bodied reds.

Take a look at the wines Daugherty recommends for your tasting below, some of which have a famous fan base.