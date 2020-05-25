Houston Throws & # 39; Corona Thot Party & # 39;: Free entry without mask! (Photos)

On Saturday, a pool party went viral, after being labeled on social media as "Fiesta de la Corona,quot;. The party, which was held at the CLE nightclub in Houston, is rumored to have allowed free entry for partygoers if they DID NOT wear a protective mask.

And because of the look of the photo and videos on social media, many of the party goers accepted his offer.

Memorial Day weekend represents the first time since mid-March that bars and clubs were reopened in Texas after the mandatory closings of COVID-19, MTO News reported.

And a lot of people seen on videos at Clé Houston, a club in Midtown, didn't distance themselves or wear masks.

Under new Texas state reopening guidelines, clubs and bars cannot exceed 25% of capacity. Restaurants, however, can operate at 50% of their capacity. It is unclear whether the Houston club met or exceeded the reduced guidelines.

Here are some videos from the party: