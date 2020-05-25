Home Entertainment Houston Throws & # 39; Corona Thot Party & # 39;: Free...

Houston Throws & # 39; Corona Thot Party & # 39;: Free entry without mask! (Photos)

On Saturday, a pool party went viral, after being labeled on social media as "Fiesta de la Corona,quot;. The party, rumored at Houston's CLE nightclub, is rumored to have allowed free entry for party-goers if they DID NOT wear a protective mask.

And because of the look of the photo and videos on social media, many of the party goers accepted his offer.

Memorial Day weekend represents the first time since mid-March that bars and clubs were reopened in Texas after the mandatory closings of COVID-19, MTO News reported.

