Houston Throws & # 39; Corona Thot Party & # 39;: Free entry without mask! (Photos)

On Saturday, a pool party went viral, after being labeled on social media as "Fiesta de la Corona,quot;. The party, rumored at Houston's CLE nightclub, is rumored to have allowed free entry for party-goers if they DID NOT wear a protective mask.

And because of the look of the photo and videos on social media, many of the party goers accepted his offer.

Memorial Day weekend represents the first time since mid-March that bars and clubs were reopened in Texas after the mandatory closings of COVID-19, MTO News reported.

And a lot of people seen on videos at Clé Houston, a club in Midtown, didn't distance themselves or wear masks.

According to the new Texas reopening guidelines, clubs and bars cannot exceed 25% of their capacity. However, restaurants can operate at 50% of their capacity. It is unclear whether the Houston club met or exceeded the reduced guidelines.

Here are some videos from the party: