Holyoke Soldiers & # 39; Home residents survived World War II and then died of the virus

HOLYOKE, Massachusetts. In 1945, James Leach Miller returned from the war and said nothing.

He did not say anything about it to his wife, not during 64 years of marriage. He folded his army uniform, with the medals still nailed, and put it in the basement, where his eldest son sometimes took it out to play soldiers.

He joined the fire department. He went to church on Sundays. He never complained.

"That generation, they didn't pass on their problems," said their youngest son, Michael Miller. "He said,‘ It wasn't a good time. I've had better times. " It wouldn't beautify me. "

James Miller was already in his 70s when he began to tell Michael Miller, an Air Force flight engineer, little details about landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day.

"Fragments would come out," said his son.

The deafening roar as they waited for the beach to clear, crowded into a landing ship with other 21-year-olds. A blur that lasted 24 hours. The buzz of the Messerschmitts. Mud dust clouds.

Michael Miller once offered to take him back to Normandy, World War II veterans were making the trip, but his father shook his head and said, "I've been there once."

This story arises for a reason. The 96-year-old Miller, who survived what was to Americans the bloodiest battle of World War II, died of complications from the coronavirus on March 30 inside the Holyoke soldiers' home. The virus has spread to more than 40 veteran homes in more than 20 states, killing at least 300 people.

The conditions inside the 247-bed state house, where Miller had lived for five years, were so chaotic that her children cannot count them without falling apart.

When Miller lay weak and panting that weekend, his two daughters, in a car in the parking lot, pleaded with a nurse on duty for an iPhone to give her morphine or atropine to ease their suffering.

"She said, 'We can't do it,' and started crying," said daughter Linda McKee. "There was nobody there giving orders."

Michael Miller, next to his father's bed, did the only thing he could do: moisten his lips with a sponge on a wooden stick.

"At the time, he was drowning," said McKee. "He died without any care."

The question of what went wrong at the Holyoke Soldiers Home will be with Massachusetts for a long time.

With sparse protective equipment and a shortage of staff, facility administrators combined rooms of infected and uninfected men, and the virus spread rapidly through a fragile population.

Of the 210 veterans who lived at the facility at the end of March, 89 are now dead, 74 of whom tested positive for the virus. Three-quarters of the veterans inside were infected. It is one of the highest death tolls of any end-of-life facility in the country.

Multiple investigations have been launched, several of which seek to determine whether state officials should be charged with negligence under civil or criminal law. Facility superintendent Bennett Walsh, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel with no nursing home experience, was placed on administrative leave on March 30.

But many in the state are reviewing decisions made since 2015, when moderate Republican Governor Charlie Baker was elected on a promise to control spending.

The facility's budget has increased 14% in the past five years, according to a spokesperson for the state health department. Still, there was a persistent shortage of staffing, and local unions complained that workers were frequently pressured to stay for unplanned double shifts. The facility's previous superintendent resigned in 2015, declaring that the house was unable to safely care for the population with the existing budget.

All of this was well known before the coronavirus hit the state this spring, said Erin O & # 39; Brien, an associate professor of politics at the University of Massachusetts, Boston.

"All of these Massachusetts regulars who are now outraged, I don't disagree, but veteran programs require funding," he said. "When you vote to cut government, it has ramifications."

Each had stories

In 1952, youth returned to the industrial cities of western Massachusetts after serving in World War II. They were children from poor families. And they suffered damage: shaking, learning to live without limbs, unable to communicate what they had seen.

It was to these men that Governor Paul Dever, who had fought in the war, dedicated the Holyoke Soldiers Home, vowing to protect wounded veterans from what he called "the scissors of the false economy."

Fifteen thousand people lined the streets for that day's parade, and the facility, built on a hill and illuminated by searchlights, became a source of great pride in this part of the state.

The men in their rooms had some stories.

There was Emilio DiPalma, a retired crane operator, who died of coronavirus on April 8.

At age 19, an army sergeant, DiPalma had guarded Hermann Goering, the driving force behind the Nazi concentration camps, during the Nuremberg trials. DiPalma called it "Hermann the German,quot;. They didn't get along.

In his memoirs, "Just a Boy, a Guard at the Nuremberg Trials," DiPalma recalled Goering as arrogant and uncooperative, often reprimanding him in fast German. Goering used to ask his young guard to bring him cups of water, which DiPalma poured from a chlorinated bag.

Goering hated the taste and would grimace and return it, commenting, "Bah, Amerikanisch." After a few rounds of this, "I'd had it with Hermann's antics," DiPalma said.

So next time DiPalma brought her a cup of toilet water. Goering drank it and said, "Ah, gute wasser!"

"He smiled, and so did I," wrote DiPalma. "I think I felt it was my small contribution to the war effort."

There was Sam Lococo, a retired postal worker, who contracted the coronavirus and died on April 16.

At age 20, Lococo had joined the Navy and sent to the South Pacific. He lived in fear of attacks by Japanese kamikaze pilots. And at the same time, he was part of a team that sent whale boats to rescue these pilots after they crashed in the Pacific.

In an interview with a local historian, he recalled seeing the face of one of those battered and half-drowned men and having seen terror.

"The Japanese had been taught that Americans were wild, so they were probably afraid of us," he said. “He kept saying in English: vas You are going to kill me. You're going to kill me. "They took him out of the sea, covered his wounds in the infirmary, and transferred him to the USS Lexington.

And this was the point of the story: "We treated that pilot like a king," said Lococo.

Then there were those like Miller, who didn't talk about the war.

"As for his service, what he found in Europe, I'm really lost, ma'am," said his oldest son, James P. Miller. "Dad probably didn't want to talk about it. It was past.

But every once in a while, he surprised people around him with his quick and instinctive response to the crisis, young James Miller said.

There was a time when a mower blade flew from an engine in the shop where he worked and cut a man's leg so deeply that the other workers started screaming and ran away, but his father went to the wounded man and tied him up. in his own quiet way.

Michael Miller remembers sitting with his father and a VA psychologist who examined him for signs of post-traumatic stress disorder. "She said," So what do you do if you're reading the newspaper and you see something that bothers you? "He said," I turn the page and read the funny newspapers. "

In fact, only once did he see his father excited by the war.

It was in the 1990s, and his father first learned that there were people denying that the Holocaust had occurred. And he, a man who never bothered about anything, was as angry as his son had seen him.

"It's like I have a hot spot button," said Michael Miller.

Her father took out a box of old photos and took them to a small Holocaust museum in Springfield, which eventually sent them to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

They showed bodies lined up in front of the Nordhausen concentration camp. It showed other things. Vans. Bones Furnaces.

"I wanted people to remember," said Michael Miller. "I think that after having lived through all the physical and psychological problems, if someone says it never really happened, they said, 'My God, friends, they have no idea.'

"They were trying to do their job,quot;

Miller's children had cared about the Soldiers House enough to request repeated private meetings with their superintendent, Walsh. The problem, they said, was staffing.

"When you experience those cuts and you have someone physically there, you feel it every day," McKee said.

"They were trying to do their job," he said of the staff. "They just didn't have the means."

The home had passed three successive annual inspections, provisionally meeting or meeting standards set by the US Department of Veterans Affairs. USA But the union that represents the majority of staff, Chapter 888 of the International Union of Service Employees, persistently warned that the facility was operating at staff levels of 80%.

As of March 14, the home was closed to most visitors, like most nursing facilities in the state. A man in a dementia unit began to show symptoms, declining so fast that it alarmed Joseph Ramírez, vice president of the union chapter.

"We are used to seeing death, we know what it will be like when it comes, but I was in shock. I was like," OMG, "he said.

The man was not completely isolated, and the staff who attended him were transferred to other units.

"What they were doing to us, we were spreading," he said.

By the third week of March, a quarter of the staff did not report to work, Walsh said through his attorney. To accommodate the low staffing, medical personnel decided to consolidate two units, bringing together infected and uninfected veterans.

Walsh has said his superiors approved of that decision and were routinely informed of the distress the facility was in. He said he had asked the National Guard for help but had been rejected.

"No one was kept in the dark," he said in a statement.

Baker has said little about these claims, citing an ongoing investigation.

Brooke Karanovich, a spokeswoman for the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services, called the deaths at the Soldiers' Home "a reminder of the insidious nature of COVID-19."

She added: "We are deeply saddened by the extent of the outbreak and the loss of life."

As for Miller's children, they have trouble describing that last weekend without crying.

"We are very bitter about the way he died," said McKee.

She and her sister, Susan, sat in the parking lot, looking into her father's room through her brother's iPhone. They heard coughing spasms from their father's roommates; two of the three would die that weekend. They saw a large refrigerated truck arrive at a loading dock at the rear of the facility, to search for the bodies.

"It was a complete panic," said McKee. "It was pandemonium. No one knew who to turn to. "

Inside, Michael Miller sat with his father, holding his hand and praying, assuring him that he was not alone, watching him breathe, stop breathing and start breathing again.

"I don't wish that on anyone," he said. "It is something I will remember for the rest of my life."

Miller died on March 30, the day a cascade of scrutiny began to fall on the facility. From his father's bed Michael Miller was able to see a group of public health officials heading through the units.

But his attention was on his father, who was breathing but no longer responding, and the strangeness of surviving Omaha Beach to die that way.

"That is the irony: it landed on the Normandy beach, and its chances of survival were not great," he said. "And he achieve it,quot;.

