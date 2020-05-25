Holder Ilhan Omar Endorsed by DFL for Congress Seat – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – United States' first representative, Ilhan Omar, won the DFL's endorsement to run in the August primary for the Minneapolis seat in Congress that Democrats have long held.
The party's backing on Sunday pits Omar against top challenger Antone Melton-Meaux, a lawyer and newcomer to politics.
Omar, 37, was elected to Congress in 2018 after a rapid promotion through the state Legislature. She is the first Somali-American elected to both the state legislature and Congress.
The Star Tribune reports that Melton-Meaux has collected some high-profile endorsements from the Minneapolis-area DFLers, and has had some success in fundraising. The Republican-backed candidate is Lacy Johnson, a businessman from northern Minneapolis.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)