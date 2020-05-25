His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Matilda Coleman
His briefing on Monday - The New York Times
The protest underscored residents' outrage after Beijing on Friday proposed new security laws that would strengthen its grip on Hong Kong.

Police have shown that they plan assertive actions to prevent mass gatherings from gaining strength.

Note quote: "I would not use optimism," said one resident of his view of the protests. "But I would say that if we do not insist, we will not see hope. It is because we insist that hope will remain out there. "

In Germany, for example, where religious houses of worship have been reopened for weeks, 40 parishioners tested positive for the coronavirus after a service of the Baptist church in Frankfurt.

Other places are now lifting restrictions. In France, a court last week ordered the government to allow in-person religious services, making the country one of the last in Western Europe to reopen churches, mosques and synagogues.

Mr. Cummings had driven 260 miles to his parents' home in northern England after contracting the coronavirus. A statement issued by Mr. Johnson said that Mr. Cummings was unable to align the attention of his young son after he and his wife began to show symptoms of the virus.

Official observations: "I think that in all respects, he has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity," Johnson said. But a spokesman for the opposition Labor Party disagreed, saying: "The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them and one for Dominic Cummings."

As the United States approaches 100,000 coronavirus deaths, our editors wanted to mark the grim milestone. So instead of the articles, photos or graphics that usually appear on the cover of The New York Times, there is only one list on Sunday: a long and solemn list of people whose lives were lost in the coronavirus pandemic.

The names, nearly 1,000 of them, were extracted from obituaries in hundreds of American newspapers and conveyed both the vastness and the variety of lives lost.

But Ms. Landon and her colleagues realized that "both among journalists and perhaps in the general public, there is a bit of fatigue with the data." Putting 100,000 points or figures on one page "doesn't really tell you much about who these people were, the lives they lived, what it means to us as a country," Landon said. He came up with the idea of ​​collecting obituaries and death notices for Covid-19 victims from large and small newspapers across the country and selecting vivid passages from them.

"I wanted something that people would remember in 100 years to understand the cost of what we are experiencing," said Marc Lacey, the national editor.
