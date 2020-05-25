His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

The protest underscored residents' outrage after Beijing on Friday proposed new security laws that would strengthen its grip on Hong Kong.
The proposals, which were Presented at the opening of the National People's Congress, he also highlighted the challenges facing the pro-democracy movement. Attendance was much lower compared to large protests in 2019 against a bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. Some protesters feel more desperate and scared.
Police have shown that they plan assertive actions to prevent mass gatherings from gaining strength.
Note quote: "I would not use optimism," said one resident of his view of the protests. "But I would say that if we do not insist, we will not see hope. It is because we insist that hope will remain out there. "
Analysis: President Xi Jinping's move against Hong Kong echoes the 2014 takeover of the Crimean government by Ukraine's President Vladimir Putin, a reckless move by an autocratic leader who risks international condemnation to resist what he sees as a foreign invasion, Steven Lee Myers, our head of the Beijing office, writes.
The urge to reopen churches
President Trump is pressing American officials to allow church meetings, a step that Other countries have already taken, sometimes with regret.
In Germany, for example, where religious houses of worship have been reopened for weeks, 40 parishioners tested positive for the coronavirus after a service of the Baptist church in Frankfurt.
Other places are now lifting restrictions. In France, a court last week ordered the government to allow in-person religious services, making the country one of the last in Western Europe to reopen churches, mosques and synagogues.
Large gatherings of the faithful have been linked to the spread of the virus in some places, especially in South Korea, where a single group of churches accounted for more than half of the country's early infections.
Outrage grows against British chief aide
Prime Minister Boris Johnson he resisted calls on Sunday to fire his most influential adviser, Dominic Cummings, after reports that he had violated Britain's closure rules.
Mr. Cummings had driven 260 miles to his parents' home in northern England after contracting the coronavirus. A statement issued by Mr. Johnson said that Mr. Cummings was unable to align the attention of his young son after he and his wife began to show symptoms of the virus.
Official observations: "I think that in all respects, he has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity," Johnson said. But a spokesman for the opposition Labor Party disagreed, saying: "The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them and one for Dominic Cummings."
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
Leading a "five million team,quot; in New Zealand
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a global progressive icon, has been surprisingly effective in convincing New Zealanders to suspend their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic. (She even interviewed through an earthquake).
As New Zealand prepares for an election in September, our head of the Sydney office She writes about Ms. Ardern's leadership style, including her skillful use of Facebook to engage with a population of five million who is "less holy and disciples, more friends or teammates."
North Korean leader: President Kim Jong-un convened the country's main military governance body to describe "New Policies to Further Increase,quot; Their Nuclear Capabilities and Promote Arms Officers: The first public activity reported by Northern state media in three weeks.
European football: By recruiting only local players, Athletic Bilbao has forged a unique identity that its fans embrace.
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
A cover like no other
As the United States approaches 100,000 coronavirus deaths, our editors wanted to mark the grim milestone. So instead of the articles, photos or graphics that usually appear on the cover of The New York Times, there is only one list on Sunday: a long and solemn list of people whose lives were lost in the coronavirus pandemic.
The names, nearly 1,000 of them, were extracted from obituaries in hundreds of American newspapers and conveyed both the vastness and the variety of lives lost.
"We knew we were approaching this milestone," Simone Landon, assistant editor at the graphics desk, he told Times Insider. "We knew there should be some way to try to calculate that number."
But Ms. Landon and her colleagues realized that "both among journalists and perhaps in the general public, there is a bit of fatigue with the data." Putting 100,000 points or figures on one page "doesn't really tell you much about who these people were, the lives they lived, what it means to us as a country," Landon said. He came up with the idea of collecting obituaries and death notices for Covid-19 victims from large and small newspapers across the country and selecting vivid passages from them.
"I wanted something that people would remember in 100 years to understand the cost of what we are experiencing," said Marc Lacey, the national editor.
