His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

But Ms. Landon and her colleagues realized that "both among journalists and perhaps in the general public, there is a bit of fatigue with the data." Putting 100,000 points or figures on one page "doesn't really tell you much about who these people were, the lives they lived, what it means to us as a country," Landon said. He came up with the idea of ​​collecting obituaries and death notices for Covid-19 victims from large and small newspapers across the country and selecting vivid passages from them.