Hilary Duff denies rumors that she trafficked her own son

Actress Hilary Duff was forced to go online over the weekend to dismiss rumors that she allegedly trafficked her own son.

Some Twitter users had invented a strange conspiracy that Hillary had sold her own son.

The thread, which has since been removed, reads:

"Hilary Duff accused of child trafficking, with her own son, a thread …" she continued:

"Liz posted a very disturbing Instagram story last month. She was showing her son completely naked and glued to a bed. He was quickly removed, but Reddit saved the video and reported it. Her ex-husband has been trying to get custody of her son,quot;. during years."

