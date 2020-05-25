Hilary Duff denies rumors that she trafficked her own son

Actress Hilary Duff was forced to go online over the weekend to dismiss rumors that she allegedly trafficked her own son.

Some Twitter users had invented a strange conspiracy that Hillary had sold her own son.

The thread, which has since been removed, reads:

"Hilary Duff accused of child trafficking, with her own son, a thread …" she continued:

"Liz posted a very disturbing Instagram story last month. She was showing her son completely naked and glued to a bed. He was quickly removed, but Reddit saved the video and reported it. Her ex-husband has been trying to get custody of her son,quot;. during years."

Hilary was outraged by the claims.

"Everyone is bored now, I know … but this is really gross," he tweeted Saturday. "Whoever dreamed of this and dumped this trash into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby."

His representative also issued the following statement to E! News:

"Let me say this in the strongest terms, this is all a filthy lie fabricated on the Internet, created and perpetuated by trolls and idiots. Hilary's own post this morning is all there is to say about it. Everyone who knows Hilary are fully aware of what an amazing mother she is and that requires no further comment. If only people with so much time on their hands would use their energy to solve real problems in the world. "