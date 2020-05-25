High temperatures trigger heat warnings across Antelope Valley beginning Tuesday – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLe79b7c7cd30c535524e8f7e71004ee2f13% %MINIFYHTMLe79b7c7cd30c535524e8f7e71004ee2f13%

– Weather experts warned of high temperatures in Los Angeles beginning Tuesday, urging residents to drink plenty of water and visit cooling centers if necessary.

An excessive heat warning was issued for the Antelope Valley Tuesday through Thursday as temperatures are expected to reach between 100 and 105 degrees.

Temperatures are also expected to rise in the San Fernando Valley, with Woodland Hills expected to hit 96 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 95 on Thursday.

According to forecasters, the San Gabriel Valley will be a bit cooler, with Pasadena reaching 93 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 92 on Thursday.

Highs were expected on Monday in the mid-1980s in Greater Los Angeles, with temperatures in the 1970s on the beaches and 90 in the valleys.

Health officials urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and monitor family and neighbors.

The cooling centers will also open throughout Los Angeles County starting Tuesday from noon to 6 pm, and "will operate according to physical distance and other safety criteria,quot; due to the coronavirus pandemic, the authorities.

The county cooling centers will be located at:

– Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., East Los Angeles;

– Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave., Azusa;

– El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar;

– Parque Loma Alta, 3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena;

– Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road;

– Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2;

– Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 E. Avenue R, Sun Village; and

– Grace T. Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Ave., El Monte.

Available locations may change, and an updated list is available at lacounty.gov/heat or by calling 211.