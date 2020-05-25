COVID 19 He may have taken the prom, but his sister was unwilling to let him steal the moment. Trinity Smith killed her graduation fashions while graduating from Riverwood High School in Sandy Springs, GA.

Rocking in a yellow fishtail gown, the graduate walked proudly across the stage, honoring two moments at once: graduation and graduation. With the hashtag she created, #Promuation, it's obvious that this dress arrived just in time!

While this may not have the same feel as a traditional prom, it's nice to see the graduate find a creative way to enjoy the moments of high school.

As you know, COVID-19 has canceled everything but the word of God and these bills. Therefore, older people worldwide have found creative ways to honor their year in the best way they know how.

