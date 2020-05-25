Here is NOAA's perspective for the US summer climate. USA

%MINIFYHTMLb7c7abcf09c3f562dcfd25c893a7ea0c13% %MINIFYHTMLb7c7abcf09c3f562dcfd25c893a7ea0c13%

On Friday, NOAA released its latest seasonal weather forecast for the US. USA, which followed an updated forecast of the hurricane season. As always, the seasonal forecast begins with a look at the previous month.

April 2020 was the 2North Dakota The warmest April on record worldwide, but a meandering southward jet stream over Canada and the eastern United States made this region of North America the exception. For the contiguous United States, April was slightly below average since 1895. Precipitation was similarly below average, but some states, including Colorado and Nebraska, had extremely dry April, while Virginias and Georgia were extremely wet.

This is how rainfall in the United States compares to the April averages.

If you live in the Midwest or Plains states, you won't be surprised to learn that the past few weeks have not been particularly warm. That's because a strong freeze occurred in mid-April, with another freeze in the second week of May. While the April freeze was not really late compared to long-term averages, it followed a warm spring that caused vegetation to appear early in many places, only to be bitten by a frost.

As a result, some crops saw significant damage. The winter wheat that had sprouted was struck on the central plains. Elsewhere, some planted vegetables were lost and fruit trees were particularly vulnerable. For example, the NOAA report pointed to peach orchards in Colorado that reported losses of up to 90 percent.

The outlook for August, based on things like Pacific sea surface temperature patterns, long-term patterns and trends, and some long-range models, show widespread warm temperatures but a division of east-west precipitation.

The El Niño Southern Oscillation in the Pacific remains in a neutral state, so it is not loading the dice for anything particularly unusual. However, the model's forecast is beginning to tip toward mild La Niña conditions this fall, ending a long stagnant race in neutral.

Warmer than average temperatures are expected to dominate in most of the United States, including Alaska. However, the Midwest and the Northern Plains have the same chances of getting above or below average. In terms of precipitation, most of the eastern US USA It sees strong probabilities of above-average precipitation, while the northern level of western states is likely to be below average.

Not surprisingly, then, existing droughts from Colorado to Northern California to Washington are expected to persist and expand. Hawaii and Puerto Rico are also seeing drought conditions that are not expected to change. However, some areas around the Gulf Coast may well see the end of their droughts.

The temperature outlook for June, with colors showing probability areas favoring warmer or cooler than average temperatures.

The forecast of precipitation until June.

Temperature outlook for June, July and August.

And here is the forecast of precipitation until August.

Drought prospects through August.

Some of the precipitation prospects in the East relate to the hurricane season. NOAA still estimates a 60 percent probability of above-average hurricane activity in the Atlantic. That would equate to approximately 13-19 named storms (above average 12), 6-10 reaching hurricane strength and 3-6 reaching Category 3 or higher.

While the hurricane season forecasts are more uncertain than seasonal weather forecasts, and it is not known whether major storms will make landfall or extend their lives in the open sea, the logic behind them is fairly simple. El Niño conditions in the Pacific tend to suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic through a few atmospheric dominoes. We are seeing neutral conditions that can lead to La Niña, which will have the opposite effect.

Additionally, sea surface temperatures are warming in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean, and wind patterns in the Atlantic are aligning with past active hurricane seasons.

It goes without saying that a climate disaster during a pandemic would further emphasize an already-stretched emergency response system. It would be a good year to put a little extra effort in preparation if you live in a risk area.