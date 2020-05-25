Here Are Kim Kardashian's Stylist's Best Hair Tips

According to the celebrity stylist Irinel de LeónNow is the perfect time to give off heat and excess hair products to make your natural hair shine.

"It is important that people understand that we are in the generation, it is like product, product, product," he tells E! News in a recent interview. "You know that this product is for this, use that product for that, but many people do not realize that an excessive use of the products generates tons of accumulation not only in the scalp, but also in the rest of the threads "It can clog your hair pores and affect your curl pattern, wave pattern and overall hair texture."

The mastermind behind your favorite celebrity hairstyles including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashain, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigenand Karlie Kloss Now he is giving us his tips and tricks for the best hair shine.

In an interview with E! News, the current and current ambassador for the Ouidad brand in New York City also gave us the 411 on how to achieve effortless styling at home, the different methods and habits you can choose to implement in your daily hair routine so that Look positively radiant and of course, her tricks on how to style the hair of all of our favorite celebrities.

Read our interview with the stylist below!