Here Are Kim Kardashian's Stylist's Best Hair Tips

Rachel Murray / Getty Images
According to the celebrity stylist Irinel de LeónNow is the perfect time to give off heat and excess hair products to make your natural hair shine.
"It is important that people understand that we are in the generation, it is like product, product, product," he tells E! News in a recent interview. "You know that this product is for this, use that product for that, but many people do not realize that an excessive use of the products generates tons of accumulation not only in the scalp, but also in the rest of the threads "It can clog your hair pores and affect your curl pattern, wave pattern and overall hair texture."
The mastermind behind your favorite celebrity hairstyles including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashain, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigenand Karlie Kloss Now he is giving us his tips and tricks for the best hair shine.
In an interview with E! News, the current and current ambassador for the Ouidad brand in New York City also gave us the 411 on how to achieve effortless styling at home, the different methods and habits you can choose to implement in your daily hair routine so that Look positively radiant and of course, her tricks on how to style the hair of all of our favorite celebrities.
Read our interview with the stylist below!
ME! News What are some of your tips and tricks on how to effortlessly achieve the perfect hairstyle from home?
Irinel de León: I would say you probably use whatever natural texture you have, if you have wavy or curly hair, probably using styling creams and just crumpling it into your hair and letting it air dry. I personally love the Ouidad Curl Quencher, it's like an intense kinky cream for kinky hair. For girls with straight to wavy hair, you've probably seen a pretty low bun with tendrils that frame the face is really flattering on almost every type of face shape or texture.
In terms of home styling tips, I'd probably say look at what you're wearing … if you absolutely need to use heat, well I'd say leave off all the heat first during this time. Give your hair a little rest during this time just because many girls torture our hair and constantly heat it up or pull it back. We are doing all kinds of things in our daily lives, so if you should use it, one tip I would have would be to make sure your tools are really clean. It's very important
It's something that a lot of people just don't talk about. If you need to use a hair dryer, make sure the dryer filter is clean because that can cause overheating. Make sure your brushes are clean to make sure all the bacteria are out of there so they don't collect bacteria on your strands or scalp.
ME!: That is great advice. Many people at home may not realize that when they fix their hair.
I.D: Not only does it cause overheating, but it can also damage your tool. So, whether you are using a nozzle, or how you are using it, it can really cause overheating and cause more damage to your strands than necessary. For more home styling tips, I'd say you use the natural oils on our heads. Many people simply don't wash their hair as often as they normally would. So if you have super greasy hair use that oil on your scalp to brush it with a bristle brush on the strands to make sure the rest of the strands are coated.
It may sound a little disgusting, but it is very useful for your strands and also for your scalp. I am a huge fan of very stylish hairstyles and wearing what you have is very important. So if you have super greasy hair, part it in half and just put it back on a low pony and then wrap it up and create a bun.
ME!: You mentioned that we should all stay away from the heat right now … What else should people be doing right now to make our hair as healthy as possible again?
I.D: I would say for sure trying to mask, I call it "mask and relax,quot;. Apply a treatment mask at least once a week on your hair. You can sleep in it, you can leave it all day. One of my favorite hydrating masks that has a ton of nutrients and just like really delicious ingredients for your hair is the Ultra Ouity Nourishing Intense Moisturizing Mask. I usually put it on after I wash my hair. I'll braid my hair or let it air dry or wrap it in a bun and just let it go. So you should definitely be masking your hair.
Other things you should probably be doing is avoiding a plush towel in your hair. It is very bad for your hair. It wicks moisture away from your hair and also makes sure you're making small changes in your home. I think it is one of the biggest, avoid a terrycloth towel and make the switch to a microfiber towel. Absorbs moisture, but does not remove moisture. If you don't have a microfiber, then wear an old cotton shirt; Using it to blow dry your hair is super handy, especially for girls with wavy or curly hair. One of the worst things you can do is use a towel. For straight or wavy hair, it's also one of the worst things you can do.
Many girls simply brush their hair with a detangling brush, and you can actually hear how it detangles. If you can hear your hair detangling, it's not good because the hair is more fragile when wet. You just need to make sure you are gentler, starting at your ends and working your way up. Even if that means untangling it in the shower and not after you've rinsed out the conditioner. I would probably say those things are super useful and you will definitely see a difference in frizz and only in the quality of your hair.
ME!: You work with some of the best celebrities, including Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Hailey. Her hair always looks so amazing and of course it looks effortless. Have you ever received a request? Or how do you maintain a stylish yet effortless look with all your customers?
I.D: My God, it's very difficult because I feel like I spend an hour and a half making it look like you just got out of bed and have the most beautiful texture. It's an art. It really is because you don't want to comb someone's hair and make it look like it's too done, so I feel like I strive for effortless "done,quot; look, but you still have a bundle of extensions and I use different types of tools in you.
ME!: So what you're saying is … it's really hard to seem effortless.
I.D: Is! Unless I'm a French woman who has this texture really very easy, it's, yeah … But I'll usually use two different tools on clients. I will use an iron and a curling iron. It is important to create different types of texture in the hair.
So if you want, I don't know, if you want to have waves effortlessly or something like that, you can do it using two different tools. You can enter with a curling iron, and pass and curl your hair creating different twists in the hair, going forward, backward and changing direction. And then run your fingers around once it's all done and cooled, and then you can go in with an iron and just touch a couple of pieces and create a different kind of texture just to break the texture of the curly iron so you have a couple of things different, but it will end up looking super easy in the end, and then the texture spray is my best friend for styling.
This interview has been edited for its length and clarity.
%MINIFYHTML9b95c63026bd82d2e4ce2255fe6e1fb015%%MINIFYHTML9b95c63026bd82d2e4ce2255fe6e1fb016%