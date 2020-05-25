Helena Bonham Carter teams up with Sam Neill for a Lockdown-themed short film

WENN / Nicky Nelson

In the two-minute film titled & # 39; Das Fone Hell & # 39 ;, the actress from & # 39; Ocean & # 39; s 8 & # 39; portrays an annoying iPhone that belongs to the star of & # 39; Jurassic Park & ​​# 39; after being left behind for 10 minutes.

Actress Helena Bonham Carter and "Jurassic Park"star Sam Neill They have teamed up for a new blockbuster short film, "Das Fone Hell."

The fun two-minute movie, which Neill posted on his Instagram page, features Carter portraying Neill's iPhone, who is very upset about being left behind for 10 minutes when Neill goes out to buy groceries.

"This deep and heartbreaking vision of modern life will shake you to the center," Neill joked about the clip.

"Think very carefully about what might have happened in those 10 minutes," Carter scolds Neill in the clip. "The Kardashians could have had another baby. Ariana Grande I could have dropped a solo. Trump could have bombed Beijing for the ratings … "

It is not the first such project for Neill, who published a similar feature, called "Das Underachiever", with "Matrix"star Hugo Weaving, last week (ends May 22).

"We all know SOMEONE, so he's been irritatingly productive in the running of the bulls: multiply that and … see what follows (sic) …" he joked about that movie.

Check them both out on Neill's Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/samneilltheprop/.