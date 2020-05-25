Heat emitted notice; Parts of the Bay Area Can See Record Temperatures – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML448d2cbbab6306146bfd9841558c538e13% %MINIFYHTML448d2cbbab6306146bfd9841558c538e13%

A heat wave set to unleash Monday morning in the Bay Area will persist through Thursday night, with possible record temperatures, forecasters said.

The heat is expected to peak in Tuesday and Wednesday across the region and areas of the central coast, according to the National Weather Service.

KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current conditions, maps, forecasts for your area

A heat advisory has been issued for the interior areas, which will see temperatures ranging from 90 to 104 on the hottest days. Coastal areas and the coast of Santa Cruz County could warm to the upper 80s and lower 90s, forecasters said.

%MINIFYHTML448d2cbbab6306146bfd9841558c538e14% %MINIFYHTML448d2cbbab6306146bfd9841558c538e14%

Downtown San Francisco can expect temperatures in the lower 1980s, while oceanfront areas will peak in the mid-1970s. Other coastal areas should remain relatively temperate, in the 1970s at about 80 degrees, compared with the interior areas.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s, which may limit the amount of typical relief from heat during the night, the weather service said.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.