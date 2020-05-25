Harry Potter and more movies we love to watch on E! This week

It's a whole new week, which means we have a whole new batch of E! Movies! We We Love to catch while working from home.
Whether you just want a boost at the start of the week or want to watch a live movie with your best friend about Zoom, this week's movies are the perfect options to sit back and relax.
Tonight, enjoy the witty comedy Easy one protagonist Emma stone amanda bynes and Penn Badgley.
Then this weekend, host your own movie marathon to stay home with a combination of romantic comedies and fantasy movies like Sweet Home Alabama, it's tricky, ugly coyote and the last two Harry Potter Films.
Check out the full Movies We Love schedule coming up this week below. You can also see them right here.
Stay healthy and entertaining by tuning into E!
Monday, May 25:
Easy one at 10:00 pm. and at 12:00 a.m.
Friday, May 29:
It's complicated at 3:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Ugly coyote at 6:00 pm. and 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, May 30:
Easy one at 4:00 pm. and 11:00 p.m.
Alabama sweet home at 6:00 pm. and 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 31:
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 at 3:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
