Happy National Wine Day! Check out these 10 celebrities with their own lines

Today is National Wine Day, so we are corking some of our favorite celebrity wine brands to celebrate the occasion.
Today is the perfect time to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend weather on your balcony or while enjoying a movie marathon from the comfort of your couch, and these delicious wines are the perfect addition to any plan.
If you're in the mood for a bubbly and fruity option, you may want to choose Nicki Minaj& # 39; s Myx Fusions or Bethenny FrankelSkinnygirl Muscat infused with low-lime peach.
Or, maybe you are a fan of pink (who, who doesn't) and you will reach a glass of John Legend LVE line or Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt& # 39; s Miraval Côtes de Provence pink.
And, if you have something to celebrate, you can also go big with Jay ZThe luxurious champagne brand Armand de Brignac, whose metal-plated bottles are perfect for any Instagram photo.
Check out ten of our favorite celebrity wine lines below.
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
LVE: Legend Vineyard Exclusives (John Legend)
The EGOT winner has collaborated with Jean-Charles Boisset to launch two acclaimed rosés that sound perfect for when the weather gets hot.
John Legend He also knows the exact combinations of songs for each of his wines, counting Haute Living that his LVE Cabernet Sauvignon is perfect to drink while listening to "You & I (Nobody In the World)" as "The type you can get lost in, as you would with that special person. Chrissyis the favorite!
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images
Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé (Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt)
While the duo is no longer a couple, they are still in business along with offerings from their Château Miraval winery, including an upcoming pink champagne.
Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images
GoGi Wines (Kurt Russell)
After falling in love with the wine culture in France, Kurt Russell He created GoGi Wines and sells a mix of pinot noir and chardonnay, including one labeled "Goldie,quot; by his longtime wife.
Wheels up
Hunter and Ryde (Guy Fieri)
Named after his children Hunter and Ryde, Guy fieriAffordable wines include a highly rated Zinfandel and Pinot Noir. You can even buy a bottle signed by the restaurateur himself!
David J Phillip / AP / Shutterstock
Armand de Brignac (Jay-Z)
If you are looking to celebrate a great victory, bubble up with this luxury brand that Jay Z Purchased again in 2014. The line, often referred to as the "Ace of Spades," offers a variety of champagne in giant bottles that are sure to start the party.
John Nacion Imaging / startraksphoto.com
Ferguson Crest (Fergie)
The winery based in the Santa Ynez Valley was co-founded by Fergie and his father There's even a bottle named after one of his most iconic songs, Fergalicious.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Francis Ford Coppola Winery (Francis Ford Coppola)
The famous director is also known for his massively successful wine empire based at the Inglenook estate, which he reportedly bought with the proceeds from his first two Godfather Films.
According to Wine Mag, the company produces more than 3 million highly rated cabernet boxes annually.
Diane Bondareff / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Skinnygirl cocktails (Bethenny Frankel)
the True housewives Star launched its successful brand in 2011 with pre-made blends like its Skinnygirl Margarita, but the brand also offers low-lime wines like pear and peach-infused moscato or a full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Myx Fusions (Nicki Minaj)
Are you looking for the perfect summer drink? Look no further than Nicki MinajThe Myx Fusions muscat and sangria offerings, many of which offer a fruity flavor like blackberries or peaches.
"I didn't want to create another ordinary wine," writes Minaj on her site. "I wanted to do something special, something unique, something I would love to drink."
Alexander Tamargo / WireImag
Wade Winery (Dwyane Wade)
The former basketball player launched Wade Cellars in 2014 and with a line of pink, white and red options that are sure to hit the spot.
