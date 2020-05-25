Happy National Wine Day! Check out these 10 celebrities with their own lines

Health!

Today is National Wine Day, so we are corking some of our favorite celebrity wine brands to celebrate the occasion.

Today is the perfect time to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend weather on your balcony or while enjoying a movie marathon from the comfort of your couch, and these delicious wines are the perfect addition to any plan.

If you're in the mood for a bubbly and fruity option, you may want to choose Nicki Minaj& # 39; s Myx Fusions or Bethenny FrankelSkinnygirl Muscat infused with low-lime peach.

Or, maybe you are a fan of pink (who, who doesn't) and you will reach a glass of John Legend LVE line or Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt& # 39; s Miraval Côtes de Provence pink.

And, if you have something to celebrate, you can also go big with Jay ZThe luxurious champagne brand Armand de Brignac, whose metal-plated bottles are perfect for any Instagram photo.