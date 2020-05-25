Happy Diners meets to reopen Napa County restaurants – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – Diners flocked to Napa County restaurants for the first time since mid-March on Sunday, enjoying their first dinner as shelter-in-place restrictions were reduced as part of the reopening of Phase 2.

For many, it is a business in a different way, but it is also a great relief to see diners coming from far away and locals too.

Several restaurant owners told KPIX 5 that the number of seats per day has increased, especially during the first weekend since the subsequent stage of Phase 2 allowed full-service restaurants to reopen. But they also say that many difficult challenges lie ahead.

"We are doing the best job possible for everyone, to make everyone feel safe and as safe as possible," said Joel Tavizon of the Celadon restaurant in Napa.

Tavizon has never had chefs cook with gloves in his three decades of running a restaurant until now. Outside, in the dining room, there were smiles, snapshots, and a buzz among the customers.

"It's nice to be outside to be honest and just get some fresh air with the family," said Kalpana Sondhi, who traveled with her family from Danville.

The dining room capacity has been reduced by 50 percent or more, staff size has been reduced, limited contact between servers and guests, and new security measures never before seen.

"He is about to reset a board. He will take a linen bag, put on the dirty clothes, and then change the gloves right after. Then he will put on another pair of gloves," Tavizon said.

Similar security measures have been implemented at Tarla Mediterranean Bar & Grill across the street. Employee temperature scans are taken before each shift.

"Everyone was happy and ready to start again because most of the people were home for 2 1/2 months," said Jason Naaman of Tarla Mediterranean Bar & Grill.

"It's good to see the workers at work. I'm sure it feels good for them, too," said Craig Robinson of Danville.

Restaurant owners say they have noticed that locals and guests travel from all over the Bay Area.

"I think everyone is tired of being stuck at home a bit, so it's good to get back to normal in our lives," said Tavizon.

"I have been waiting for all restaurants and bars to reopen. We are here to support all businesses in the Bay Area, every restaurant, every bar," said Raul Sondhi.