Gucci Mane scolds a white woman for kicking him off the basketball court

The rapper of & # 39; Wake Up in the Sky & # 39; He angrily accuses the employee of treating him and his basketball friends unfairly because of the color of their skin.

Gucci mane she lost her cool after a park employee interrupted her exercise session. The Atlanta star was playing basketball with his friends when the white woman kicked him off the court and infuriated him.

In a video that has circulated online, the 40-year-old man was visibly angry when he lashed out at the woman, who was outside the fenced court. He accused the white woman of treating him and his basketball partners unfairly because they are black.

"She says she's turning us off! It opens at 8 o'clock," he yelled at the woman. "Why do we have to go? Because we are black? Do you see how these white people treat us? And you sit there and let them do this. No one talks or anything, man."

A black man, who appears to be another park employee, was seen approaching Gucci. He tried to calm the rapper and defend the white woman, but the video ended before people heard his explanation.

It's unclear when and where the video was taken, but Gucci may be gearing up for a public basketball event he's planned with. 21 wild during the heated encounter with the park employee. Earlier this week, the spitter "Black Beatles" announced the game on Instagram.

"Who was brave enough to arrive in Bouldercrest on May 29? He asked his followers, before informing his fans that the Sun Valley Boyz would face Young nudy and PDE at a basketball game in Atlanta. The event will have free food, with Guwop, Young Nudy and 21 Savage among those confirmed to attend.

All states have been relaxing the quarantine guidelines, so they will not break the order of social distancing with the game of basketball. However, with the current coronavirus pandemic, professionals suggest that everyone stay home if they can and wear masks if they need to get out of the crib.