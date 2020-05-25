Grimes reveals the adjustment he had to make to the baby's unique name

Instagram

Weeks after revealing X Æ A-12 as the name she and boyfriend Elon Musk chose for their first child together, the singer of & # 39; Genesis & # 39; reveals that her son's nickname now includes Roman numerals.

Grimes& # 39; Baby Boy will no longer be written as X Æ A-12. Almost three weeks after baffling many with the unique nickname she gave her first child with a boyfriend. Elon musk, the "Genesis" singer admitted to having made some adjustments, revealing that it now includes Roman numerals.

The 32-year-old singer made the revelation through Instagram comments. On Sunday night, May 24, a fan asked him in a post unrelated to his baby's name: "Did you change the baby's name due to California law? What's the baby's new name?" In response, he simply replied, "X Æ A-Xii", without revealing any other details.

The "Flesh without Blood" singer, however, noted in another response to a different fan that "a script is allowed" under California law. When a third devotee applauded her wits for complying with state law, she expressed satisfaction at the adjustment she made in serving, "Roman numerals. It seems better tbh."

In a separate comment thread, a different follower asked Grimes if she calls her bundle of joy "X" or "Æ (Ash)". To that question, she replied, "He has many names."

Grimes gave birth to her first child on May 4. After announcing that she and her boyfriend called their son, X Æ A-12, she explained the meaning behind the unique nickname. "X, the unknown variable," he tweeted. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence) A-12 = forerunner of SR-17 (our favorite plane)".

"No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but not violent," continued the singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher. "A = Archangel, my favorite song," he pointed out before adding a rat and sword emoji.

Days after she gave the name, a family law attorney named David Glass told PEOPLE that she could not have her baby's name accepted as valid by the state of California. He noted: "In California, you can only use the '26 characters' of the English language in your baby's name."

"Therefore, you cannot have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts, or other symbols or emojis. Although an apostrophe is acceptable, for a name like & # 39; O & # 39; Connor & # 39;" he continued explaining the attorney. "They have an opportunity to appeal the denial of the birth certificate application, but it is unlikely to be granted because, again, California … has been struggling with the use of symbols."