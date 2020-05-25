Grimes reveals that she and Elon Musk made an adjustment to their son's name

Earlier this month, Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their son "X Æ A-12 Musk,quot; and, as everyone can imagine, their baby's name made headlines.

Shortly after the baby's name was revealed, it was reported that they could legally have it as their son's name because it goes against California state guidelines. The child's name was reportedly not considered legal as California prohibits numbers and / or symbols from being included in the child's name.

On Sunday, Grimes revealed to his followers that they made a small adjustment to their son's name. A follower asked if they changed their son's name and Grimes said the baby's name is now "X Æ A-Xii,quot;. Which basically means that they replaced the number 12 with the Roman number.

Another fan stepped in and said, “How cool! I just removed the numbers to confirm California law. "

Grimes added that he believes the Roman number looks better.

Like us previously she reported, while many people were confused about the pronunciation and meaning behind their son's name. Grimes broke the meaning and said:

X, the unknown variable

Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence)

A-12 = forerunner of SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). Without weapons, without defenses, only speed. Great in battle, but not violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat) "

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94