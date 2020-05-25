Gretchen Whitmer's husband blew it

%MINIFYHTMLdaee5c8df001cbd5a04aed9fd4c9ea3a13% %MINIFYHTMLdaee5c8df001cbd5a04aed9fd4c9ea3a13% Marc Mallory, left, with daughters. Image: AP

Last week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lifted some of the state's stay-at-home orders, calling on constituents to use their new freedoms responsibly. However, her husband did not seem to get the message.

Whitmer asked people to "think hard" before heading to the coastal regions of Traverse City, considering that "a small increase could put the hospital system in a desperate situation pretty quickly." That is precisely why we ask everyone to continue to do their part, "he said.

About three days later, a marina owner wrote on Facebook that Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory, had requested that his boat be placed in the water before Memorial Day, Detroit News reports:

"This morning, I was working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on standby who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend," said Tad Dowker, owner of NorthShore Dock LLC. "Being the commemorative weekend and the fact that we started work three weeks late means that there is no chance of this happening." "Well, our office staff had explained this to the man and he replied," I am the governor's husband, will this make a difference? "

While the couple own a house about 25 minutes from Traverse City, their primary residence is three hours away, in Lansing.

Considering Whitmer has been the subject of heinous protests over his strict orders to stay home, including an incident in which residents broke into the state house with ropes, swastikas, and firearms, this appears to be a particularly tough time. for Mallory to try to sneak special favors

And for the record, Mallory's status as the first knight made no difference, and he didn't put his boat in the water anyway.