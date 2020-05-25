Gold Star Mom pays tribute to her son who saved his "Brothers in Arms,quot; and organ donation recipients – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7d380bb1e47623338922e61dfc93d69e14% %MINIFYHTML7d380bb1e47623338922e61dfc93d69e14%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As a nation celebrates Memorial Day, a special portion of the population faces the holidays with mixed emotions.

In the shadows of the Minnesota State Capitol, on secluded grounds to acknowledge the sacrifices of military families, the mother of fallen soldiers takes it all in.

Jill Stephenson is a Gold Star mother. Her son, Corporal Ben Kopp, sacrificed his life to save six other Army Rangers on the battlefield in Afghanistan in 2009.

"Seeing people show up and still pay their respects in honor of what it is today and what it means means a lot to me," said Stephenson.

She says Memorial Day is not about spending time at the lake or barbecues with family and friends. It is time to remember the sacrifices of men and women who died to protect our freedoms.

"On the battlefield that cost him his life, where he was wounded, he saved six of his fellow Rangers, those brothers in arms," ​​said Stephenson.

Corporal Kopp arrived from Afghanistan at Walter Reed Hospital.

"Eight days after being injured, he was removed from life support. That brain death allowed him to become an organ donor, and after his death he donated bones, skin, tissues and major organs, thus directly saving the lives of four people, "Stephenson said.

In total, Kopp saved 10 lives and improved the lives of 55 more with donations of bone, skin and tissue. Stephenson wants all Americans to stop and think about the freedoms we have, and to remember the sacrifices our warriors and their families have made to protect those freedoms.

"We have been gifted for years that the men and women who sacrificed their lives did not have, and I think we owe it to them to live our years in honor of the lost years," said Stephenson. "To remember the glory they fought for. To remember their sacrifices and know that we can enjoy the freedoms we do. Even that extra day of work, so they were willing to give up on us. "

The woman who received Kopp's heart turned 68 on Sunday, her 11th birthday with a new heart.

Stephenson hopes that each fallen hero will be remembered in a special way this and every Memorial Day.

