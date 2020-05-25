German court ruling clears the way to settle VW diesel cases

FRANKFURT – A German court ruled that Volkswagen must buy cars back from owners of its diesel cars equipped with software that evaded emissions tests, but consumers must accept the car's current value based on the mileage they drove since they bought it , not the purchase price. .

Volkswagen said the decision announced on Monday would clear the way for the settlement of remaining consumer complaints in Germany. The decision affects some 60,000 individual claims filed by car owners there; Some 262,000 others have already been covered by a € 830 million ($ 904 million) class action settlement.

"For most of the 60,000 pending cases, this ruling provides clarity," the company said in a statement. Volkswagen is now trying to bring these procedures to an early conclusion according to the plaintiffs. Therefore, we will approach plaintiffs with the appropriate solution proposals. The goal is to ease the burden on the judiciary as quickly as possible. "

The case that was decided Monday involved a plaintiff who purchased a Volkswagen Sharan model in 2014 that was equipped with software that turned off emissions controls during testing. He had sought the full purchase price, but the court ruled that he should accept less because of the distance-related depreciation he was driving. The individual case is expected to serve as a guide for others.

Volkswagen was caught cheating by US authorities in September 2015 and has since paid more than € 33 billion in fines and settlements worldwide. Two executives went to prison in the United States and more face criminal prosecutions and investigations in Germany.

Volkswagen is still facing investor demands.