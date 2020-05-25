Gavin Newsom loses Up News Info for Hollywood Coronavirus reopening plans – Up News Info

The state of California has new plans today on how churches and shopping malls can begin to reopen after the coronavirus blockade, but not a glimpse of Governor Gavin Newsom this Memorial Day in his promised film and television production guidelines, at least not yet.

"This was announced prematurely with little stakeholder acceptance, so it's no wonder it didn't happen as planned, right?" A senior industry player from Governor Newsom growled on Monday, missing his own Up News Info for today.

First released on May 20 in a conference call on the latest episode of Newsom's economic recovery and reinvention listening tour, the "real-time writing guidelines" would show how the big screen and small screen on the Hollywood home could return to work after all production stopped in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Complicating things even more than the blind that many studios, streamers, unions and agencies felt about the outbreak of the governor to people like Ted Sarandos of Netflix, Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay, Jon Huertas of This Is Us and others at the web event Last week, it was the fact that, despite all the fuss, the new plans wouldn't actually belong to Los Angeles County.

The region that contains the highest production in the world is still being mistreated by respiratory disease. Despite the fact that more and more commercial and public spaces were opened this long weekend, county public health officials said there had been more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths at 8 PM last night. With Los Angeles proving to be stubbornly resistant to efforts to flatten the curve more holistically and many residents on vacation without mandatory masks and no social distancing, that brings the total number of cases in the County to more than 46,000 with more than 2,100 deaths. until now.

The Governor's office did not respond to Up News Info's requests today about why the promised Film and TV guidelines were not released. As the Industry Safety Committee, individual unions, and studios design their own plans, Sacramento also did not indicate in any way when its production reopening guidelines will finally be made public.

On the other hand, shopping or going to a mosque, church, temple, synagogue or other places of worship in the Golden State is now a little easier. In the second phase of the Governor's self-proclaimed Resilience Roadmap, retailers and religion were given the green light online this morning to open their doors, with some restrictions still in place. By shifting from curbside pickup to grocery shopping and prayer, under state leadership, both types of institutions can look like their normal routine, as Governor Newsom tweeted Monday:

NEW: Counties can now begin reopening houses of worship and shop at retail stores. CA has continued to flatten the curve because people stay home, practice physical distancing and take it seriously. Keep going so. MORE INFORMATION: https://t.co/KgYLbjTh3t – Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 25, 2020

Pending County approval and once a dedicated coronavirus prevention scheme is implemented, houses of worship will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity or with 100 or fewer clients, with the lowest number prevailing. Although most retailers were already on their way to being open, the new rules allow everyone except barber shops like nail and nail salons.

Together, our actions have helped to bend the curve and reduce infections in our state. As the sectors continue to open up with changes aimed at reducing risk, remember that COVID-19 is still present in our communities, "said Dr. Sonia Angell in a statement this Monday holiday. "As many of us, we can leave our homes, keep our physical distance, use face covers in public, and wash our hands frequently are more important than ever to help protect ourselves and those around us," said the Officer of Public Health and Director California Department of Public Health added.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote to Governor Newsom on May 21, urging him to reopen all outlets in California, with limited capacity. The politically ambitious Hahn took a victory lap on Twitter today:

I just heard from @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom. ALL retail stores across the state will now be able to reopen to shop at the store under the same rules Target and Walmart have been able to operate during this crisis. https://t.co/5YggUVmhbk – Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) May 25, 2020

Still, Hollywood crickets like nothing in Sacramento, as the latter lost its own performance.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.