G Herbo hits Tekashi 6ix9ine back after herpes claim!

Rapper G Herbo took the time to applaud Tekashi 6ix9ine after the rapper reaffirmed rumors that Herbo suffers from herpes.

The exchange came after 6ix9ine reminded Charlamagne that God promised to give her oral sex if her case was defeated. Herbo jumped into the comment section to remind people that 6ix9ine didn't beat his case.

"Hahaha but he didn't hit him, he said. He also pleaded guilty," Herbo wrote.

6ix9ine didn't appreciate it and the jab, and responded with, "@nolimitherbo You have herpes, is that correct?" He also asks fans to name a song of his that went platinum.

