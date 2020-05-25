Future scores their seventh No. 1 album on Billboard 200 with & # 39; High Off Life & # 39;

With the compilation of 153,000 equivalent units, the latest record of the hitmaker & # 39; Life Is Good & # 39; pushes & # 39; The Goat & # 39; from MC Polo G to the second place position while & # 39; My Turn & # 39; Lil Baby is in third place.

Up News Info –

Rapper Future It's "High Off Life" after taking his latest project to the top of the US album chart.

%MINIFYHTMLb48b9165d93533e0389f5cf6884b714c13% %MINIFYHTMLb48b9165d93533e0389f5cf6884b714c13%

%MINIFYHTMLb48b9165d93533e0389f5cf6884b714c14% %MINIFYHTMLb48b9165d93533e0389f5cf6884b714c14%

The hip-hop star has earned 153,000 equivalent units for his seventh No. 1 Billboard 200, with 16,000 in actual sales, making it the biggest solo week of his career to date.

The last milestone of future sales occurred in 2015 with "DS2", which recorded 151,000 equivalent units.

"High Off Life" forces MC Polo G& # 39; The Goat & # 39; will settle for second place, ahead of Lil baby"My Turn", which ranks third.

Duck"Dark Lane Demo Tapes" slides one place to four while DaBaby"Blame It On Baby" completes the rap top 5 at five.