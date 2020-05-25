Formula E driver disqualified from virtual race, fined for letting a professional player drive for him

Perhaps predictably, we have reached the point in this temporary era of virtual racing when drivers are turning to "outside help," as Daniel Abt called it, to perform better in eSports racing. And Formula E is not happy with that.

%MINIFYHTMLa6dbd63ec2e5fca5287d7282d8a8e60413% %MINIFYHTMLa6dbd63ec2e5fca5287d7282d8a8e60413%

Abt, who competes for Audi in the Formula E series that remains on hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic, was disqualified from Saturday's virtual race for having a race for professional player Lorenz Hoerzing, according to Reuters. Abt, 27, was also ordered to donate 10,000 euros (nearly $ 11,000) to charities.

"I didn't take it as seriously as I should," said Abt. "I especially regret this because I know how much work has been dedicated to this project by the Formula E organization. I am aware that my offense has a bitter aftertaste, but it was never with malicious intent."

MORE: Do you need more careers? Here's the updated NASCAR schedule for 2020

Sunday's virtual race was the fifth in what Formula E calls the Race at Home Challenge, a virtual series FE is using to bridge the gap with the resumption of live racing during the pandemic. It's no different than the virtual series NASCAR implemented before it returned to live racing just over a week ago.

%MINIFYHTMLa6dbd63ec2e5fca5287d7282d8a8e60414% %MINIFYHTMLa6dbd63ec2e5fca5287d7282d8a8e60414%

According to Reuters, other drivers became suspicious during Saturday's virtual race when Abt performed better than usual. The report also notes that "the face of the driver who was pretending to be Abt was hidden by some team while his Twitch transmission stopped working."

Driver Jean-Eric Vergne said during the race: "Please ask Daniel Abt to put his Zoom in the next time he drives, because as (the other driver) Stoffel (Vandoorne) said I am pretty sure he was not there." .

Fortunately, at least one competitor was able to recognize humor in all of this.

"It's just a game, boys," said Antonio Félix da Costa. "We all know Daniel as a funny guy and a joker."