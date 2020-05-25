Former Vice President Joe Biden makes his first public appearance in two months – Up News Info

Former Vice President Joe Biden went out in public for the first time since mid-March on Monday to place a wreath at the Veterans Memorial in Wilmington, Delaware. He and his wife Jill both wore black masks.

The alleged Democratic presidential candidate, in recent months, has made public statements from the basement of his home. Biden has organized several virtual rallies, some of which were better than others. He has faced new allegations of sexual assault by former employee Tara Reade, which the former vice president denies. But it has not been seen in public.

According to the group's report, Biden, 77, said: "It feels good to be out of my house."

In contrast, a bare-faced President Trump attended a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unidentified at Arlington National Cemetery. Neither he, nor Vice President Mike Pence, nor Defense Secretary Mark Esper, nor First Lady Melania Trump wore masks.

Some of those who watched the video of the event wondered what they called "Trump's struggles to resist", 73, as the ceremony progressed.

Later, the President traveled with the First Lady to the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Sanctuary in Baltimore. He also was not wearing a mask at that event.