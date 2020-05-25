Former UNC guard Ty Lawson calls Roy Williams on Instagram story

Ty Lawson was a fan favorite during his three years in North Carolina, but it seems the former baseman has lost some love for his alma mater.

Lawson posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story on Monday in which he appeared to be calling UNC head coach Roy Williams.

"Who's talking, about someone who won them a championship …" Lawson wrote in his Instagram story. "(You are) weird … I got messages from 10 NBA general managers saying they came out of your mouth … That's why I don't f-Carolina or support anything you do."

"It's a blessing that he doesn't open his mouth about s-," Lawson continued in a second publication. "They ask me why I don't show love for North Carolina … Roy Williams knows why."

Lawson topped the No. 1 class in the nation in 2006 when he, along with Wayne Ellington and Deon Thompson, pledged to join the Williams and Tar Heels. In his third year, Lawson averaged 16.6 points with 53.2 percent shooting from the field and 47.2 percent from the 3-point range, along with 6.6 assists and 2.1 steals. He was named ACC Player of the Year and led North Carolina to the 2009 National Championship, setting a championship game record with eight steals in the final against Michigan State.

In a recent poll on UNC Basketball's Twitter account, Lawson was voted the fan-favorite point guard in the show's history, beating Joel Berry in the final. Other esteemed players on the roster include Phil Ford, Kenny Smith, Raymond Felton, Ed Cota, Larry Brown, Marcus Paige, Coby White, and Cole Anthony. That's a pretty impressive list for Lawson, so it must be shocking for Tar Heel fans to see him come out so strongly against Williams and the show.

What's also interesting is that Lawson retweeted the previous tweet, so perhaps his problem is strictly with Williams. After all, Lawson has made several Instagram posts in recent years to support the Tar Heels, especially when the team played for the national title in 2016 and when they won it all in 2017.

There is no evidence of what Williams could have said to NBA general managers about Lawson, or even when he said it. Lawson, with a tiny 5-11, fell to the Timberwolves with the No. 18 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and was immediately traded to the Nuggets. Most assumed that his slip was due to his size and often injured ankle (he missed the ACC tournament that year and had to play with a boot during the Tar Heels championship race in March).

Still, his career got off to a promising start in Denver, serving as a quality backer for Chauncey Billups for a season and a half. Billups was eventually sent to the Knicks in the Carmello Anthony trade, allowing Lawson to step up and become the starter. On April 9, 2011, he set an NBA record by becoming the first player to make his first 10 3-point attempts to start a game. For four consecutive seasons from 2011-12 to 2014-15, he averaged more than 15 points and six assists per game, nearly averaging a double double last season with 15.2 points and 9.8 assists per game. At 27, he looked like he was entering his prime.

Instead, he played just two more seasons in the NBA. He was traded to the Rockets to start the 2015-16 season. He initially got the go-ahead as the starting point guard, but after Kevin McHale was fired, interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff transferred him to the bench. A month after being banked, he served a two-game league suspension in December after his guilty plea in November of driving while intoxicated. He was later suspended even further in January for three games for a separate DUI incident that occurred in July 2015.

The Rockets resigned him on March 1, 2016, in a purchase agreement, and six days later he signed with the Pacers, but struggled for consistent minutes while dealing with another persistent ankle injury.

The next season, Lawson signed with the Kings, averaging 9.9 points and 4.8 assists in 25.1 minutes per game. He recorded his first triple-double run on April 11, 2017, with 22 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a win over the Suns. But that was Lawson's last full season in the NBA. He played the following year in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Shandong Gold Stars, where he averaged 25.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game in 46 games.

On April 12, 2018, Lawson signed a contract with the Wizards to support John Wall in his postseason career. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.0 assists in 19.2 minutes per game, as Washington lost to the Raptors in six games in the first round.

The problems off the court for Lawson that plagued the best moment of his NBA career date back to his time in North Carolina. In August 2008, the fall of his last season in North Carolina, Lawson, who was 20 at the time, pleaded guilty to drinking and driving underage after recording a blood alcohol level of 0.03 during a stop. of traffic on Chapel Hill.