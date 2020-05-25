Former FDA chief says reopening now will cause more coronavirus suffering – BGR

Former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb says the coronavirus pandemic is not contained and that its reopening will inevitably lead to more hospitalizations and suffering.

Some US states USA They are beginning to loosen their restrictions and are already seeing an increase in the number of new cases flooding hospitals.

Social distancing, wearing masks, and other preventive measures will only protect us to a certain extent if we choose to abandon the stay-at-home orders and closure measures.

While some areas of the United States are slowly returning to a sense of "normal,quot; in the wake of the new coronavirus pandemic, it is already clear that we are jumping the gun. Some states are still seeing an increasing number of coronavirus cases week after week, and deaths continue to rise. Now Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, says what we've all been thinking: COVID-19 isn't done with us yet.

%MINIFYHTML1c99107a8252924b5160773cec5266b813% %MINIFYHTML1c99107a8252924b5160773cec5266b813%

Gottlieb made his comments during an interview in Face the nation, indicating that the virus "is not yet contained,quot;. He added: "That does not mean that we cannot go out and start doing things, return to a normal appearance of life, but we have to do things differently. We need to define a new normality."

If you look at the state-by-state statistics for coronavirus infections, deaths, and recoveries, there is no clear pattern for any of that. Some states still publish a record number of new infections each week, while others are apparently declining. Others seemed to be declining before reporting troubling data once again.

There are many factors at play here. The number of tests being conducted, orders to stay home still in place in many states, and the reopening of certain public services in others are playing out in the big picture. What we know for sure is that we have not yet emerged from the forest, and not even remotely.

%MINIFYHTML1c99107a8252924b5160773cec5266b814% %MINIFYHTML1c99107a8252924b5160773cec5266b814%

Gottlieb notes that an increase in new cases in states that began loosening their restrictions "should not be surprising." I guess that's true, but if it means more suffering and death, what's the point? "We were hoping that cases would increase and hospitalizations would increase as we reopened," said Gottlieb. Face the nation. "But we must understand that this is not contained and continues to spread."

"If we do it broadly across the population, it can have a big impact on the spread," he explained. "The virus is likely to continue to circulate. We will likely have slow combustion during the summer and then face a renewed risk in the fall that we will have larger outbreaks and potential epidemics in certain states and cities."

None of this sounds very positive, and it shouldn't. It is clear that while social distancing, personal responsibility (wear your masks!) And shelter orders in place helped prevent some new cases and saved lives, abandoning everything just because we got bored and worried is crazy in The best case.

Image Source: Duncan Williams / CSM / Shutterstock