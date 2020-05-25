Foot. Snelling observes Memorial Day with private ceremony, online tribute – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5a2d07df128f35c60c221b5daeab71d713% %MINIFYHTML5a2d07df128f35c60c221b5daeab71d713%

– Memorial Day ceremonies in person, like all ceremonies in national cemeteries, have been canceled, but have been replaced by beautiful online tributes, including one made especially for Fort Snelling.

In the tribute, you can see members of the Fort Snelling rifle squad saluting 21 weapons while wearing masks.

The virtual tribute introduces all the dignitaries who are always here for the ceremony in person, including US Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, as well as Governor Tim Walz.

%MINIFYHTML5a2d07df128f35c60c221b5daeab71d714% %MINIFYHTML5a2d07df128f35c60c221b5daeab71d714%

John Knapp, deputy director of the cemetery, commented on how difficult the decision to cancel the ceremony in person was.

Related: Minnesota Memorial Day Virtual Events

"We cannot have groups of 10 or more people and generally we have between 3,000 and 5,000 people at the ceremony, so it was a difficult decision," said Knapp. “But the decision was made and it was made in all the national cemeteries of the United States.

There was also a private wreath-laying ceremony here at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Families are still invited to go out and pay tribute to their loved ones. They are invited to leave flowers and other tributes.