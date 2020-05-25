Food breaks in Massachusetts | Boston.com

Q: I am at a job and I believe I am eligible for paid overtime (on time and a half) after working forty hours. I live and work in Massachusetts. However, no one has mentioned the lunch breaks. How does this work when an employee regularly works more than 8 hours per day? Do I have an hour for lunch? Is it paid or not? Does everyone who works in this office seem to eat at their desk and work during lunch?

A: Most employees in Massachusetts are covered by a lunch break law. Your employer must offer you a 30-minute meal break by law if you work six or more hours in a single shift. This 30 minute meal break is unpaid. There are certain industries and types of businesses that do not offer this meal break (for example, iron, glass, etc.), however, most employers must comply. Employees may choose to work voluntarily through a lunch break, which appears to be the situation at their workplace. If an employee chooses to work during their lunch break, this time it must be paid. Although not requested, no "coffee,quot; or "smoking,quot; breaks are required in Massachusetts.

Also, an employee must be free to leave their workplace during this lunch break. An employee should not be assigned other duties during this meal break or else it is not a meal break. For example, an employee may not be asked to cover the front desk or phones of another department during their break to eat. The employee must be free of all job-related responsibilities and able to leave the workplace.

Employers may be responsible for violating this law. This law is enforced by the Massachusetts attorney general's offices. For more information on labor rights in Massachusetts, visit http://www.mass.gov/ago/docs/workplace/wage/wagehourbrochure-final.pdf.