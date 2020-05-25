Fire at a recycling facility in Milpitas – Up News Info San Francisco

MILPITAS (Up News Info SF) – Crews responded to a grass fire that broke out at a recycling facility in Milpitas on Monday afternoon.

According to firefighters, the fire broke out at the Newby Island landfill on Dixon Landing Road around 12:45 p.m. Milpitas fire teams, along with firefighters from neighboring San Jose and Fremont, were brought in to help.

Fremont Firefighters Are Helping @SJFD with a fire at a recycling facility on Dixon Landing Rd in San José. The facility is located on the border of Fremont, Milpitas and San José. pic.twitter.com/bnFKl0WwGY – Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) May 25, 2020

Smoke from the flames was visible throughout much of South Bay and southern Alameda County.

Where is this from? I just saw a big fire near the little Taipei square in Fremont, I guess it's near the Milpitas and Fremont border. @FremontFire @MilpitasFire #fremontfire #milpitasfire pic.twitter.com/t4R8froHYN – messier31 (@ messier31) May 25, 2020

#Milpitas – that dark black smoke you see comes from a weed on Dixon Landing Road, west of # I80. Fire crews are on the scene. #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/uwu3iNAris – Kim Vestal (@KimVestalDJ) May 25, 2020

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

As of 3 p.m., the debris fire was still not under control, according to San José firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.