Fire at a recycling facility in Milpitas – Up News Info San Francisco

MILPITAS (Up News Info SF) – Crews responded to a grass fire that broke out at a recycling facility in Milpitas on Monday afternoon.

According to firefighters, the fire broke out at the Newby Island landfill on Dixon Landing Road around 12:45 p.m. Milpitas fire teams, along with firefighters from neighboring San Jose and Fremont, were brought in to help.

Smoke from the flames was visible throughout much of South Bay and southern Alameda County.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

As of 3 p.m., the debris fire was still not under control, according to San José firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

