Filmfare Recommends: New Muslim Social Groups You Must See

Muslim social is a film genre that focuses on Muslim society. The films tell a story from a Muslim perspective and focus on old world culture, as well as the social and political changes that are influencing and bringing about change within Muslim society. The new Muslim social wave portrays the struggles of middle-class Muslims who are struggling against economic recession, communalism and discrimination in a changing India. We need to see such films to understand a different point of view. And to assimilate us with a different experience than the one that most goes through. At this Eid, we bring up a list of new Muslim social media to broaden your movie watching experience.

Dastak (1970)

Director: Rajinder Singh Bedi

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Rehana Sultan, Anju Mahendru

A newly married couple, Hamid (Sanjeev Kumar) and Salma (Rehana Sultan), involuntarily rent a flat that had previously belonged to a tawaif. As a result, they are subject to all kinds of malicious gossip. In addition to that, people think Salma is a tawaif and regular clients of the previous tenant come to call at any time of the day and night. The irony is that Salma is a trained classical singer and would like nothing more to practice music when her husband is out in his office. But due to the notoriety of the house they stay in, her husband forbids her to sing. In effect, she is a prisoner in her own house and the emotional onslaught of the situation begins to affect her and her marriage suffers because of it. They are not the old-fashioned Muslim couples that we were used to seeing in our movie. There was a camaraderie between them, a kind of friendship that begins to deteriorate due to circumstances. Dastak was known for his great Madan Mohan music, and he had gems like Baiyan na dharo, Hum hain mata e koocha bazar ki tarah, and Mai ri main ka se kahoon peer apne jiya ki, written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Garm Hava (1974)

Director: MS Sathyu

Cast: Balraj Sahni, Farooq Shaikh, Dinanath Zutshi, Badar Begum, Geeta Siddharth, Shaukat Kaifi, A. K. Hangal

Most movies have tried to show Partition's pains from a Hindu point of view, but this movie, based on a story by Ismat Chughtai, boldly affirms the plight of Muslims after Partition. Those who migrated were called good friends and those who stayed behind were seen as traitors overnight. Society generally rejected them and no one understood that they wanted to be left behind because they consider India their home and do not want to leave their ancestral land behind. Banks are denied a loan to the film's protagonist Salim Mirza, as they think he would emigrate to Pakistan without paying the loan. His business suffers and, from a respected shoe maker, he becomes a humble shoemaker to fend for himself. He remains stoic the whole time and even after much suffering decides to stay behind and fight for a better tomorrow, a better India. Balraj Sahni, one of our best actors, gave his best performance as Salim Mirza. Sahni had suffered Partition's scars firsthand and brought out his hidden demons to give authenticity to his performance. Their expressions react to each calamity that Salim's character faces in vivid detail. It transmits more with the eyes in a second than the others in 10-minute monologues. The film marked the debut of Farooque Sheikh, who played Mirza's youngest son, Sikander. This sensitive film should be made mandatory in all schools and universities, especially in these uncertain times.

Bazaar (1982)

Director: Sagar Sarhadi.

Cast: Farooq Shaikh, Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah

Bazar comments on the terrible practice of young women marrying wealthy older men in exchange for money. Najma (Smita Patil) lives in Mumbai and has relationships with Akhtar (Bharat Kapoor), who promises to marry her. She is friends with a poet Salim (Naseeruddin Shah), who wanted to marry her six years ago and has not yet lost that hope. Farooq Sheikh (Sarju) who lives in Hyderabad is in love with Supriya Pathak (Shabnam). Although impoverished, his family does not consider him a prospect. Najma knows him and when he visits his family in Hyderabad, he promises that she will help him get married. But, inadvertently, she involves Shabnam's marriage being arranged with a much older man she knows, as he is willing to pay a large dowry to the girl's family. Indeed, it is a business transaction in which the rich man is buying a girl. Salim can do nothing to stop that and Salma takes a drastic step to end her life on the wedding night. Anguished Najma returns to Mumbai by train, where she meets Salim. Overcome with guilt, she narrates how she became part of the crime. Khayyam provided the music for the film. Songs like Dekh lo aaj humko jee bharke, Dikhayee diye yun, and Phir chidee raat are still remembered today.

Nikaah (1982)

Director: B. R. Chopra

Cast: Raj Babbar, Deepak Parashar, and Salma Agha

This progressive film questioned the practice of triple talaq. Haider (Raj Babbar) and Nilofar (Salma Agha) like each other, but Nilofar is engaged to marry Wasim (Deepak Parashar), who is a businessman and a Nawab. He is a workaholic who has no time for his wife after marriage. A newly married Nilofar is wounded by this turn of events. When he doesn't show up for his first anniversary party, they have a big argument and, in a fit of anger, Wasim ends up giving him triple talaq. She moves out of her house and begins working for Haider, who is now a successful poet and magazine editor. Haider still loves her and proposes to her, which she accepts. Meanwhile, a repentant Wasim asks the clerics for a way out. He has been told that in order for him to get his wife back, he must marry someone else, consummate the marriage, and then divorce the man. Wasim writes to him about it and the Hyder, who reads the letter, somehow believes that Nilofer is still in love with Wasim. He wants to sacrifice his love for her to unite her with Wasim. When Nilofer finds out about this, he gives both men a part of their mind and accuses them of treating it as property. She says that no one has asked her for her choice and makes it clear that she wants to stay with Hyder. Hearing that, a punished Wasim offers his blessings and leaves. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Pakistani heroine Salma Agha. Ravi composed the music. These are songs like Beete hue lamho ki kasak saath to hogi, Dil ke armaan ansuon me beh gaye, and Chupke chupke raat din became famous.

Anjuman (1986)

Director: Muzaffar Ali

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Farooque Shaikh, Rohini Hattangadi

Shabana plays Anjuman, the young woman who defends the rights of chikan embroidery workers in Lucknow. Apparently, the film was inspired by a true story and brought to light the struggle behind the formation of the SEWA cooperative in Lucknow. Anjuman (Shabana Azmi) is a skilled Chikankari worker who works in Chikan to increase the income of her extended family. She is courted by a Banke Nawab (Mushtaq Khan), who controls the Chikan workers. Her wealthy neighbor Sajjid (Farooque Shaikh) also woos her. Encouraged by her friend, Dr. Suchitra Sharma (Hattangadi), Anjuman demands fair treatment for Chikan workers. Her family pressures her to marry Banke and finally says no during the wedding ceremony. An angry Banke incites a riot. Determined to confront him, Anjuman becomes a labor activist and sets out to unite and make a chikan worker cooperative. She gains Sajjid's support for the company. Shabana Azmi also exercised her vocal chords for the film on songs such as Tujhse hoti bhi to kya, Aise nahi ke isko and Gulab jism ka, which were composed by Khayyam.

Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro (1989)

Director: Saeed Akhtar Mirza

Cast: Pavan Malhotra, Makrand Deshpande, Ashutosh Gowariker

This is a film about how economically disadvantaged Muslims are constantly alienated in a changing atmosphere. This alienation and ghettoization leads to violence, with tragic consequences for all. Salim (Pavan Malhotra), whose father is a retired factory worker, whose mother sews clothes at home for a living, and who has a single sister at home, would like to see his family happy. He doesn't have enough education to get a good job and earns a living doing small jobs for local donors. His friends, Peera (Makarand Deshpande) and Abdul (Ashutosh Gowarikar) help him in their businesses. One day, you would also like to become a great gangster. Salim fights with who he is: is the world of crime the only solution for young Muslims without privileges and without education? Is violence the only way they can express their anguish, in a rapidly changing communal world? The film asks these pertinent questions that are relevant even today.