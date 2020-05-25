Filmfare Exclusive: Stars Send Touching Wishes For Eid

There are no family gatherings, children are not running door to door to reunite their Eidi and their friends did not enjoy the pure khurma and biryani this year. Yes, Eid in 2020 comes with rules of social distancing. But this did not prevent those who celebrated the festival from sending blessings and love to all.

Commemorating the new moon on the Islamic lunar calendar after the month of Ramadan, Eid is one of the biggest celebrations of the year. In an effort to keep the spirit up, the stars sent warm wishes to our readers today. Sharing their most cherished memories of the festival and recalling the traditions that followed, here are all the delightful messages that celebrities gave to our readers.