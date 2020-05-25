Facebook: Privacy activist Schrems calls on EU authorities to launch Irish Watchdog – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLad530bbddb80b17a81990108c02f323313% %MINIFYHTMLad530bbddb80b17a81990108c02f323313%

Privacy activist Max Schrems called on European authorities to pressure the Irish regulator to speed up its handling of the cases it has brought against Facebook on the second anniversary of the introduction of rules designed to help protect consumer data.

Schrems, a longtime side of Facebook, lamented the lack of progress since the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regime in Europe in 2018.

"After two years, we believe the time has come to clarify the shortcomings of the current implementation of the GDPR in Ireland and bring the debate to the public," says the letter, published on Monday.

The procedure adopted by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) was "highly inefficient and in part kafkaesca,quot;.

The letter is addressed to the national data protection authorities, the European Commission, the EU Parliament and the European Data Protection Board (EDPB).

The GDPR reviewed data protection laws in the European Union that preceded the Internet boom and, most importantly, gave regulators the power to impose fines of up to 4 percent of global revenue for companies that they break the rules.

Schrems, who previously won a landmark European data transfer ruling in 2015, said he would seek a judicial review of the DPC's actions in the Irish High Court as soon as the coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted.

The DPC in Ireland, seeking comment on the letter, said it currently had 23 "high-tech,quot; consultations open and last Friday announced significant developments in several of these consultations, including three that started after complaints received from the non-organization lucrative by Max Schrems, noyb.

"One of these complaint-based inquiries, which focuses on Facebook Ireland's obligations to establish a legal basis for the processing of personal data, has now moved into the decision-making phase," said the DPC.

Schrems filed complaints against Google, Facebook and its affiliates Instagram and WhatsApp immediately after the GDPR went into effect in May 2018, arguing that its approach violated users' rights to choose whether to allow companies to use their data.

The Irish Data Protection Commission is the main regulator in Facebook cases, as the company has its European headquarters in Dublin.

The case against Google was dealt with in France, where regulator CNIL imposed a fine of € 50 million for violating EU privacy rules in January last year.

Schrems said the Irish watchdog had asked to keep the documents confidential and not even share them with other national counterparts.

"We request the European Commission to act and issue infringement procedures against any member state with legislation that prevents the effective application of the GDPR, with procedures that are too complicated and lengthy, or without any effective recourse against delayed procedures," the letter says.

Facebook declined to comment on the DPC process.

