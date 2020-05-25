F-15s scheduled to fly over Mass in honor of Memorial Day

F-15 Eagle aircraft from the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard will soar across the state this Memorial Day in remembrance of those who died defending the country.

"Memorial Day is a day to remind us of the sacrifices Americans are willing to make to protect others," Colonel Tom Bladen, 104th deputy commander of the combat wing, said in a statement. statement. "These Memorial Day flyovers are a tribute to those who have died serving our great nation and protecting our American way of life."

The overpasses will start in the Cape and end in Connecticut.

Here is where and when to search:

Bourne National Cemetery, Bourne – 11:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Fallen Heroes Monument, Boston Seaport – 11:40 to 11:50 a.m.

Fisher House of Boston VA Medical Center, West Roxbury – 11:50 a.m. at noon

Norfolk – 11:50 a.m. at noon

Grafton – 11:50 a.m. at noon

MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam – noon until 12:10 p.m.

Ludlow – noon until 12:10 p.m.

Hadley – 12:10 to 12:20 p.m.

Florence 12:10 to 12:20 p.m.

Cheshire – 12:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lenox – 12:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Naugatuck, Connecticut – 12:30 to 12:40 p.m.

Kent, Connecticut – 12:40 to 12:50 p.m.

Watch a video clip of the last flyover made in Mass below. May 6 as a tribute to those working on the front lines.

