Erica Mena shows off her best assets in this skimpy white swimsuit – her 2020 summer is getting hotter!

Erica Mena continues to break the Internet with these hot photos that she shares on her social media account. These latest photos he's been posting have fans saying Safaree is a lucky guy.

Take a look at the most recent photoshoot Erica shared on her social media account. She wears a hot swimsuit that allows her to flaunt all her best assets.

‘Summer 2020 just so you know, I won't let you ruin my plans! Swim: @myraswim, "Erica captioned her post.

People flooded the comment section with praise, as expected, and Erica was kind enough to thank everyone for the appreciation: ‘Thank you so much Queens 👑🌹 I thank you all. ♥ ️ ’

A follower said, "I beat you and this hot body after the baby!" And another commenter posted this message: "Mmmm smh," Moms should keep the look of their real bodies real after having kids. "

Another commenter posted this message in the comment section, talking about Erica: ‘Mena! What's the tea in training, because girl you're serving BAWDYY OK. "

Erica has been working hard during this quarantine, and she made sure to keep her fans updated on some parts of her routine.

Someone else also praised her and said, "You are definitely one of the most beautiful and impressive women I have ever seen." Embrace your beauty, precious, "and another follower exclaimed," Wow, great after having a baby! "

Another follower posted: "People can say whatever they want about @safaree because he is not a silly man,quot; and one follower posted: "Yo Mena returned with a vengeance."

A follower wrote: "How do they recover so quickly … I have been exercising … eating healthy … for 3 years … and I am still fat."

In other news, Erica announced to her fans that she will answer all kinds of questions about her lactation trip today.



